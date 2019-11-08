KENNESAW — Harrison finished a regular season perfect for just the second time in program history.
The Hoyas completed a 10-0 schedule for the first time since 2002, cruising to a 47-10 victory over Creekview on Friday night in the stadium named after the coach who led that ‘02 team, the late Bruce Cobleigh.
Having already secured the Region 6AAAAAA title last week with its win against Sequoyah, Harrison (10-0, 8-0) moved on to host Winder-Barrow in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
“I wasn’t here for the first one, but I told the kids that it’s been since 2002, so we’re kind of up there with some great teams,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said, “but we have a long ways to go. It’s a new season, but it was great to be 10-0 and finish the season strong.”
Running back David Roberts also finished the season strong with 185 yards and three touchdowns, eclipsing 1,000 yards for the year during the fourth quarter.
Roberts helped Harrison muster 318 total yards on the ground. James Ziglor added 82 yards and a touchdown on eight touches. Mason Babay had just one carry in the fourth quarter, but it went for 41 yards and a touchdown.
For Creekview (6-4, 4-4), the season was a far cry from 2018, when won the region title with an undefeated regular season. The Grizzlies, however, took a big hit to graduation and could not duplicate the success in region play.
It looked like Creekview was going to set the tone to begin the game when it attempted an onside kick and recovered it, but Harrison’s Marcus Bleazard forced a fumble two plays later, which the Hoyas recovered. Harrison went on to score on that drive, capped by a 3-yard run by Roberts.
Creekview as able to get points on the board during the ensuing drive when Dylan Stevens kicked a 41-yard field goal, catching a break when they recovered a fumble on a Harrison exchange.
Creekview, though, could not take advantage. Harrison’s Ryan Smith caught an interception on the next play.
“We had our opportunities early and couldn’t cash in on them,” Creekview coach Trevor Williams said. “Sometimes, it takes things like that for us to grow up.”
Harrison increased its lead to 14-3 with 11 seconds remaining in the first quarter when a 46-yard pass from Gavin Hall to Marquise Owens set up Roberts’ second touchdown.
On the first play of the second quarter, Victor Pless had a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Creekview did fight back when a lost Harrison fumble set up a 1-yard touchdown by Ethan Dirrim, but Harrison responded on its next drive when Ziglor scored on a 5-yard run with a couple of defenders on his back.
Harrison had a 17-point lead at the half and Creekview could not recover.
