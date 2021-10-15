KENNESAW — Harrison put up 28 points in the second half to pull away from North Paulding for a 45-28 win Friday night at Cobleigh Stadium.
“We went into halftime (up 17-14), and we had a couple pointers about technical stuff,” Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said, “but it was all about going out there and competing. It was not about, ‘We need to run this scheme.’ We just wanted to go out there and compete, and that’s what we did.”
Harrison’s second half started strong when Collin O’Hara intercepted North Paulding’s Boone Anderson to put the Hoyas (3-4, 1-1 Region 3AAAAAAA) at the Wolfpack 25. Jared Montour capped the short drive with an 8-yard touchdown run to put the Hoyas up 24-14.
North Paulding (4-3, 1-1) answered when Anderson connected with Tyler Holland for a 51-yard touchdown pass, but the Hoyas quickly returned the favor with a 1-yard touchdown run by Montour on their next drive.
Harrison went on to score on its first and final drives of the fourth quarter. Jake Walling found Brady Kluse for a 15-yard touchdown pass, and Akhnation Shabazz ran for a 23-yard score.
North Paulding’s final touchdown of the night came late in the fourth quarter when Anderson found Holland once more for a 22-yard touchdown pass.
Walling finished the night with 248 passing yards and two scores. Shabazz led the Hoyas’ running game with 109 yards.
“We took some chances and some risks,” Cassidy said. “Our kids believed in us, and we believed in them. I think, for me, I’m thankful for our boys because they work so hard and we ask so much out of them.”
Harrison was first to get on the board. Walling connected with Emmett Hill for a 55-yard pass on the Hoyas’ third play of the game, and Montour scored on a 16-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.
North Paulding scored on back-to-back drives to start the second quarter. Jaylen Poe ran the ball in for a 1-yard score, and an interception by Major Dorsey on the first play of the next drive set the Wolfpack up at the Hoyas’ 16. Calvin Scott scored to put North Paulding up 14-7.
On the ensuing drive, AJ Daniels kicked a field goal from 32 yards out to pull the Hoyas within four. Walling connected with Kluse for a 30-yard touchdown pass on their final drive of the first half.
The win was Harrison’s first in region play and helped create a four-team logjam for second with North Paulding, Marietta and Walton — all one game behind North Cobb.
“I’m just excited for (our boys) and our coaches that we were able to get that (win),” Cassidy said. “It gives us some return on our work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.