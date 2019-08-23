KENNESAW – Harrison used a big second quarter to come away with a decisive 47-3 victory over county-rival Lassiter in the opening game of the season at Bruce Cobleigh Stadium Friday.
The Hoyas scored 31 of their 47 points in the second period to pull away.
“The defense played well and helped set us up offensively and put the ball in their territory,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “Obviously, you have to step up offensively and get it done, because defensively, we’re playing lights out. We’re still making way too many mistakes and way too many mental errors. Those have to be cleaned up or we’ll be in a lot more trouble.”
Christian Lowery got things started for Harrison (1-0) with a pair of field goals, kicking a 37-yarder with 1:18 remaining in the first quarter and a 23-yarder with 8:48 left in the first half to give the Hoyas a 6-0 lead.
Harrison scored again on its next offensive series with a 25-yard pass from Gavin Hall to Jay Ziglor to make it 13-0.
The Hoyas took advantage of a Lassiter turnover to get their next score on the ensuing series when Nathan Vail recovered a fumble on the Trojans’ first series and ran it back 50 yards for the touchdown. Lowery’s extra point pushed the advantage up to 20-0.
After Lassiter (0-1) was forced to punt on the next series, Harrison scored again as Ziglor entered the end zone on a run from 10-yards out to boost the Hoyas’ lead up to 27-0.
Harrison put more points on the board to finish the first half when Tommy Pollock scored on a 41-yard interception as time ran out to make the lead 34-0 at halftime .
“I thought our kids played well in the first quarter and the second quarter, its 1-2-3,” said Lassiter coach Sean Thom, who was making his debut at the Trojan helm. “You can’t have three turnovers in the first half. We preach about it – you can compete if you don’t commit any turnovers and we committed too many turnovers. We didn’t do as much as we could offensively.”
Mason Babay’s 5-yard touchdown run with 7:52 remaining in the third quarter and Justin Lewis’ 7-yard scoring pass to Daylin Rice with 11:13 to go in the game completed the scoring for Harrison.
Braden Ralston’s 28-yard field goal with 1:29 left provided the only points for Lassiter.
