Game: Harrison (3-5) at Newnan (9-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Newnan 27, Harrison 17
Harrison finds itself in the postseason for the fifth consecutive year as it takes on Newnan in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs at Drake Stadium on Friday.
The Hoyas’ path to the postseason wasn’t set in stone until its regular-season finale victory over Hillgrove last week as it struggled at the onset of the season after capturing the 2019 Class AAAAAA championship a year ago.
Harrison lost its first four games and had other games cancelled due to the pandemic. Yet, it finally managed to turn things around during region play, winning three of its final four games,.
Coach Matt Dickmann never doubted that his team was capable of making the playoffs. The Hoyas just needed to play and grow as a unit.
“I never questioned what we had as far as being a competitive and good football team,” Dickmann said. “What we needed was more consistency. Our defense was good, but our offense was not where we needed it to be. Things weren’t pretty early on, but these young men never quit. They got better. They didn’t give any excuses; they just got better.
“And it’s been a year of adversity. And like the Jimmy Valvano quote, ‘Never give up,’ these guys didn’t. To be the No. 3 seed coming out of this region is really something.”
Dickmann said Harrison focused on the fundamentals and simplified the offense during the month when it didn’t play a game. Those tweaks played a key role in making the offense more consistent.
“We took some stuff out that wasn’t clicking with our players,” he said. “We simplified stuff and focused on runs that benefited us.”
Now, Harrison has a chance to extend its season if it can upset a Newnan team averaging 36.8 points per game while holding opponents to 16.9.
“Newnan may be the best team we’ve played all year,” Dickmann said. “They have a three-year starter at quarterback and two good running backs. If we don’t turn the ball over and can get some drives going and can keep our defense rested and off the field, then I like our chances.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.