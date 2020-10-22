Game: North Cobb (4-1, 0-0) at Harrison (0-3, 0-0) , 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: North Cobb 45, Harrison 42 (Sept. 1, 2017)
All-time series: Harrison leads 17-9
Prediction: North Cobb 35, Harrison 14
It will have been over a month since Harrison had played a game when it hosts North Cobb on Friday at Cobleigh Stadium to begin Region 3AAAAAAA play.
Not the most ideal situation by any means, but Harrison coach Matt Dickmann and his staff have had to make do with their circumstances in the meantime and believe they are ready to return to the gridiron to play in some meaningful games.
“We had two games canceled and there were two weeks we didn’t play because of the bye,” Dickmann said. “It’s been frustrating. But, it’s one of those things that’s been out of our control. We have a positive attitude moving forward. We’ve had scrimmages on our own to get as many team reps in as possible. So, now we’re hoping to get through these next five games.”
North Cobb, however, has played all of its games and is coming off last week’s bye heading into its region slate. Harrison may be rusty entering tonight, but North Cobb coach Shane Queen won’t be taking the Hoyas lightly.
“It could go either way,” Queen said. “They haven’t played in five weeks, so they’ve had a lot of time to prepare for us. I’m sure they’re ready to get their season started again. We’re all 0-0 in the region, so it’s still anybody’s ball game.”
Harrison’s focus on defense will be on North Cobb quarterback Malachi Singleton, who is off to a hot start this season.
“Their quarterback is really good,” Dickmann said. “He’s involved in 70% of their offense. They have a running back (Cam Cunningham) who’s tough to tackle, and both of these guys are explosive, so we need to keep them off the field. We can’t settle on field goals. Our offense needs to move the ball. We have to get rid of our errors and protect the football.”
Queen said he wants the same thing from his team, too. He understands that despite the Hoyas lack of real playing time this year, Harrison teams are always ready to play and battle for the win.
“Harrison has a strong defense,” Queen said. “People talk about Harrison having a down year. Last time I checked, they’ve played teams that are a combined 14-2 on the season, so they’re not playing slouches.
“They’re record is deceiving and I think they’ll be a strong team in this region.”
