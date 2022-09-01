Game: Harrison (0-2) at Paulding County (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
All-time series: Harrison leads 6-3
Last meeting: Harrison 35, Paulding County 0 (Sept. 9, 2006)
Prediction: Paulding County 21, Harrison 17
Harrison is seeking its first win of the 2022 season as it goes on the road to play Paulding County in a non-region game.
While the Hoyas stand at 0-2 in the young campaign, they could have as easily been 2-0 after losing a couple of close games by a combined total of 11 points.
After losing its season-opener to South Paulding 28-20, Harrison fell just short again last week in a 24-21 defeat at the hands of South Forsyth.
“What we’re taking as a program is that we’re finding ways to lose games and not win them,” Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said.
In last week’s loss to South Forsyth, Harrison fell behind 10-0 before coming back to take a 14-10 halftime lead. However, the War Eagles proceeded to outscore the Hoyas 14-0 in the third quarter to pull away for the win.
For Cassidy, cutting down on turnovers and improving their execution on defense are the main keys to getting over the hump and notching a win for the Hoyas.
“We can’t turn the ball over – we had two turnovers Friday night (against South Forsyth) – and we can’t miss tackles – we had 16 missed tackles against South Paulding.” Cassidy said.
A bright spot for Harrison has been the performance of junior quarterback Braylan Ford, who has completed 33 of 57 passes for 478 yards and six touchdowns through the first two games.
“That is determined by the people around him, the people that protect him and where he distributes the ball. So we are pleased with that,” Cassidy said.
Junior wide receiver Brady Kluse has been Ford’s main target, catching 13 passes for 292 yards and five touchdowns.
Harrison will now play a Paulding County team that is off to a 2-0 start and is coming off a 21-20 win over Sprayberry last Friday.
“It should be the exact game that we’ve seen the last two weeks,” Cassidy said. “I believe it will go down to the very end.”
