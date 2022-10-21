KENNESAW — Braylan Ford and Brady Kluse connected for three touchdown passes in the third quarter to help Harrison pull away for a 37-15 victory over Hillgrove in a Region 3AAAAAAA game Friday at Cobleigh Stadium.
Ford threw scoring passes of 40, 32 and 39 yards to Kluse to help Harrison (3-6, 2-1) outscore Hillgrove (2-6, 0-2) by a 20-0 margin in the third period to lead the Hoyas to victory.
The win put Harrison in second place in the region behind idle Marietta (3-5, 2-0). The Hoyas could potentially clinch the region title with a win over Marietta at Northcutt Stadium in their regular-season finale next week.
“We’ve been working so hard this year for this,” Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said. “It’s so rewarding for the kids.”
Ford completed 14 of 19 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns -- three of them to Kluse, who caught five passes for 141 yards and three scores.
Leading 14-8 at halftime, Harrison scored on the first possession of the second half, with Ford throwing a 40-yard touchdown pass to Kluse with 8:24 remaining in the third quarter to increase the lead to 20-8.
Harrison struck again on its next possession as it needed only three plays to score, with Ford launching a 32-yard scoring strike to Kluse to make it 27-8 with 6:01 left in the third quarter.
Ford and Kluse hooked up again for the third possession in a row as the junior quarterback connected with the junior wide receiver on a 29-yard touchdown toss at the 2:29 mark for a 34-8 Harrison advantage.
“I’m extremely proud of our offense,” Cassidy said. “They came out in the third quarter and did what we know they can do. They executed, they limited penalties, they protected the ball, and that’s what we believe that they can do.”
Rudolph Gleason’s 24-yard field goal with 10:08 remaining in the game boosted Harrison’s lead to 37-8 before Toryn Wilkins’ 58-yard touchdown pass to Noah Brown with 1:59 to go in the contest cut the gap at the end for Hillgrove.
Harrison went on a long drive to score on the first offensive series of the game as it went on a nine-play, 74-yard drive that concluded with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Ford to Reggie Brigman with 9:19 remaining in the first quarter to give the Hoyas a 7-0 lead.
Hillgrove got on the scoreboard when a botched snap on a Harrison punt attempt at the Hoya 10-yard line resulted in a safety as the ball rolled into the end zone as time ran out in the first quarter to make it 7-2.
Harrison got its next score courtesy of its defense as Liam Gray intercepted a pass from Wilkins and ran the ball 30 yards into the end zone to increase the Hoyas' lead to 14-2.
However, Hillgrove narrowed the gap again at the end of the first half as Wilkins threw an 18-yard scoring strike to Jeremiah Valdry with 10 seconds left to cut the Harrison advantage to 14-8 at halftime.
