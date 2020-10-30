Harrison scored 21-first quarter points and made it hold up as they defeated North Paulding 21-10 on Friday for its first victory of the season.
The victory puts the Hoyas (1-4, 1-1 Region 3AAAAAAA) back in the middle of the region race with a matchup with Marietta looming next week.
Harrison came out and scored early and often. A short touchdown run by Akhnaton Shabazz gave it a 7-0 lead.
On the Hoyas ensuing possession, quarterback Tripp Richardson made it 14-0 with a 21-yard touchdown run.
The last touchdown of the quarter came from Jay Ziglor who scored from 1-yard out. The 21 points was the most Harrison has scored all season.
“We kept telling the kids all year, ’If you will play and protect the football on offense, and not give up explosive plays on defense, we got a great chance,'” Hoyas coach Matt Dickmann said.
Things got bogged down in the second quarter when the teams combined for 11 penalties, 10 in the final 3 minutes of the half.
North Paulding would hold possession for most of the quarter. It finally got on the scoreboard with a field goal from Ethan Sanchez in the waning seconds of the quarter.
“That’s what we talked about in the second half,” Dickmann said. “We can’t give up penalties and then give up three points on the board. Those are things we definitely need to clean up.”
North Paulding found the end zone in the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown by quarterback Kyle Bird to cut Harrison's lead to 21-10.
“That’s a big game because we kind of really need to win that to have a chance to get into the playoffs because we got three tough teams coming up,” Dickmann said.
