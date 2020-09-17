Game: Langston Hughes (0-0) at Harrison (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Harrison 14, Langston Hughes 7
The Harrison defense is stout and has experience.
Through two weeks, linebacker Marcus Bleazard is leading the county in tackles with 35 and the team has eight quarterback sacks.
That is not the case on the offensive side of the ball, where the Hoyas are taking their lumps early in this 2020 season.
“We knew that was going to be the case,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “We figured that the defense was going to be strong. We did take a step forward last week, but we are still doing things that are detrimental to the team.”
The Hoyas expect to take another step forward when they host Langston Hughes tonight in a non-region game. This will be Hughes’ first game of the season because of coronavirus concerns.
In Harrison’s 10-9 setback at North Forsyth last Friday, the Hoyas had the extra point blocked that would have tied the game and send it to overtime. A fumble on the 1-yard line also proved costly.
The Hoyas had just 60 first-half yards, completed only three passes and was sacked three times.
At the same time, they ran the ball better and were able sustain longer drives. It’s the mental mistakes that are keeping the Hoyas from breaking through.
When it comes to fixing the mistakes, Dickmann said it all comes down to repetition. The Hoyas still have time with non-region games against Alpharetta and Westlake coming up, and their Region 3AAAAAAA opener against North Cobb at home isn’t until October 23.
“We just want to get drives that are consistent,” Dickmann said. “That is a part of football. We’re getting better position-wise. It just seems like when something can go wrong, they go wrong. The attitude has been good. The work ethic is good. We can’t continue to make glaring mistakes and turn the ball over. We have a lot of young guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.