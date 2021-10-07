Game: Harrison (2-3) at North Cobb (4-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Cobb 33, Harrison 14
All-time series: Harrison leads 17-10
Prediction: North Cobb 31, Harrison 17
North Cobb is on a four-game winning streak going into Region 3AAAAAAA competition, which implies that the Warriors are right where they want to be.
Even though those wins have come against Milton, Alpharetta, Etowah and North Gwinnett — scoring 40 points or more in each win — North Cobb is not taking anything for granted.
The upcoming slate of region games, starting with Harrison on Friday, is like a brand season to coach Shane Queen and his staff.
“This is uncharted territory,” Queen said. “Everyone gets a new start. Both (Harrison) and us are on the same level playing field.”
The third-ranked Warriors dominated North Gwinnett two weeks ago, winning 40-19 after getting shut out by the Bulldogs when the teams played a year ago.
Malachi Singleton had one of his better games, completing 19-of-21 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for an additional 55 yards and two touchdowns.
Receiver De’Nylon Morrissette, who came over from Brookwood, had arguably his best performance of the year with 190 yards on seven catches and two touchdowns. Reggie Givhan and Sam Mbake have also been reliable targets for North Cobb.
“We’ve done a better job taking care of the football,” Queen said. “We’ve scored over 35 points a game over the last four weeks.”
Harrison, meanwhile, is on a three-game losing streak, making North Cobb not the ideal opponent.
“We’re going to have to play a perfect game to beat these guys,” Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said. “We’re trying to break it down, minute-by-minute, and trying to be great at what we’re doing.”
Harrison is coming off a tough 50-28 loss to Marist, where it committed five turnovers with the War Eagles capitalizing on all five opportunities.
Despite throwing three interceptions in the game, Jake Walling still completed 22 of 36 pass attempts for 320 yards.
In regards of the turnovers, Cassidy credited the Marist defense for coming up with the big plays.
Harrison’s previous losses came against Hughes and Grayson.
“I think that our schedule prior to this has paid off,” Cassidy said.
