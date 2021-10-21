Game: Marietta (4-3, 1-1) at Harrison (3-4, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Harrison 51, Marietta 28
All-time series: Marietta leads 8-7
Prediction: Marietta 31, Harrison 24
Four teams are in a four-way tie for second in Region 3AAAAAAA with 1-1 records. Harrison and Marietta are among them.
The Hoyas are hosting Marietta tonight in hopes of winning and being in the top half of the standings with two region games left to play.
Harrison is coming off an impressive 45-28 victory over North Paulding at home last week to break a streak of four consecutive losses. North Paulding had beaten Marietta the previous week.
The Blue Devils bounced back from the loss to shutout Hillgrove 48-0.
While coaches say every region game is critical, this week is arguably the biggest.
“We are in a place where we can control our own destiny,” Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said. “We’ve been talking about that sense of urgency. We are fortunate to be having that.”
The Hoyas scored 28 second half points to break open a close game against North Paulding.
With the score 17-14 at the half, Jared Montour scored rushing touchdowns of 1 and 7 yards. Quarterback Jake Walling followed with a 15-yard strike to Brady Kluse before Akhnaton Shabazz ran for a 23-yard touchdown to cap the scoring.
Walling finished the game with 255 passing yards and two touchdowns. Shabazz rushed for 109 yards.
“It always comes back to the players making good plays,” Cassidy said. “There wasn’t any magic dust — we had 526 yards of offense. We were running and passing the ball well.”
Harrison will be going up against Marietta quarterback Tyler Hughes, who already had 255 passing yards and four touchdowns in the first half against Hillgrove. He spread the ball around to Christian Mathis (165 yards), Cam Overton (96 yards) and Kamryn Perry (55 yards.).
Hughes leads the county with 2,110 yards passing.
It was the first shutout win for Marietta since 2017 with the Blue Devils holding Hillgrove to 46 yards.
