Game: Harrison (1-4, 1-1) at Marietta (2-5, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Marietta 17, Harrison 13 (Nov. 6, 2015)
All-time series: Tied 7-7
Prediction: Marietta 27, Harrison 17
The game between new Region 3AAAAAAA rivals Harrison and Marietta on Friday at Northcutt Stadium has been a highly anticipated matchup ever since they won state titles last December.
Unfortunately, neither team resembles the squads that ended last season holding the trophy on the field at Georgia State.
After going 15-0 last season, Harrison comes into the matchup 1-4. Marietta, which was 13-2, enters 2-5.
Even with both teams in transition after taking heavy hits to graduation, neither expected to have a combined three wins entering Week 10 of the regular season.
As much adversity both teams have faced this season, both are 1-1 in in the region with legitimate chances of securing a playoff spot.
“You know that we are close,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “It’ nice going into this game and having something to fight for. Nothing matters what’s behind you. What matters now is what’s in front of you.”
Marietta has 19 first-year starters and have taken some lumps while enduring a challenging non-region schedule that included Parkview, Grayson and McEachern.
The Blue Devils opened their Region 3AAAAAAA slate this season with a 42-37 victory over North Paulding. Quarterback Tyler Hughes threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 74 yards.
Against Hillgrove last week, Marietta ran into a roadblock. After taking an early lead the Hawks forced six turnovers while handing the Blue Devils a 32-14 loss.
Despite that, the Blue Devils come into the game averaging 30 points per game.
It has been even tougher for Harrison, which went a month without playing a game due to issues with COVID-19.
After losing its first four games of the season, the Hoyas did not pick up their first win until last week when they held off North Paulding 21-10 after scoring all its points in the first quarter.
The 21 points were the most Harrison has scored all season.
Akhnaton Shabazz, Tripp Richardson and Jay Ziglor all had rushing touchdowns to give Harrison a three-score lead and its defense made it hold the rest of the way.
The Hoyas defense has still been stingy. It is allowing only 18 points a game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.