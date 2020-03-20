One of the biggest dates to circle on the calendar for the upcoming Cobb County high school football season is Oct. 23.
Harrison at Marietta.
The game will pit the defending Class AAAAAA state champion (Harrison) against the defending Class AAAAAAA state champion (Marietta). It is the kind of game that does not happen very often, and it was brought about by the Georgia High School Association when it moved Harrison into the highest classification beginning with the 2020-21 school year.
The game will also mark the first time the teams have met since 2015.
"It's going to be great to renew the rivalry," Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. "I've been told that its always been competitive, and it's always a good gate. It will be great for the community."
Though Morgan has not yet experienced a matchup between the Blue Devils and Hoyas, Harrison coach Matt Dickmann has. While he agrees it will be good for the communities to get together again, his memory of the rivalry is a little bit painful.
"Marietta was a thorn in our side," said Dickmann, Harrison's coach since 2013. "The first year, we were up 14-0 in a game where, if we win, we go to the playoffs. They return a punt fumble for a touchdown, we throw a pick-6 and, at the end of the first half, they have one first down and a 21-14 lead."
Marietta won each of its three meetings against Dickmann's Harrison teams. Twice, it resulted in the Hoyas missing the postseason.
While there is expected to be a lot of intrigue surrounding the rivalry's renewal, it comes one season too late.
Marietta will be trying to replace a stable of Division I college players, including quarterback Harrison Bailey (Tennessee), tight end Arik Gilbert (LSU), defensive end B.J. Ojulari (LSU) and offensive lineman Jake Wray (Colorado), among others. The same can be said for Harrison with the graduations of quarterback Gavin Hall (Toledo), linebacker Ryan Smith (Duke) and running back David Roberts (Marshall).
"Our team is going to be totally different," Dickmann said. "We're going to be figuring out what pieces go where."
The Marietta-Harrison game is just one interesting aspect to the new schedule. Here are a number of others:
NICE TO SEE YOU AGAIN
Marietta and Harrison getting together is just one rivalry that is being rekindled. Here are a number of others, with what year they last played:
Lassiter-Osborne (1985), Lassiter-South Cobb (1991), Osborne-Wheeler (2003), Harrison-Walton (2007), Kell-Walton (2009), Kell-Wheeler (2009), Kennesaw Mountain-Pope (2011), Kell-Pope (2013), Kennesaw Mountain-South Cobb (2013), McEachern-Campbell (2013) and McEachern-Pebblebrook (2013).
NICE TO MEET YOU
On its 2020 schedule, Kell has two Cobb County teams it will be matching up against for the first time. The Longhorns will host Hillgrove on Aug. 28 and travel to Kennesaw Mountain on Sept. 18.
SEE YOU LATER
Whitefield Academy will be losing two of its longtime rivals -- Mount Paran Christian and Walker -- from its schedule.
The Wolfpack and Eagles have every season since 2012, but the rivalry with the Wolverines has been much longer. Whitefield has played Walker at least once every year since the Wolfpack program launched in 2002.
All is not completely lost as Whitefield and Walker will have a preseason scrimmage.
TOUGHEST WAY TO BEGIN THE SEASON
McEachern will open the season with games against three of the top teams in Class AAAAAAA from 2019 -- state semifinalist North Gwinnett (12-2), quarterfinalist Grayson (11-2) and champion Marietta (13-2).
TOUGHEST WAY TO END THE SEASON
If a playoff spot is on the line, Walton may have the most difficult closing stretch of anyone in the county. The Raiders last two games are on the road at Harrison (15-0) and at Marietta.
A DATE ALL THEIR OWN
The county's private schools will be front and center Oct. 2, with Mount Paran, North Cobb Christian, Walker and Whitefield the only local schools that will be playing that night.
That week marks the end of the fall break for the Cobb County and Marietta school districts, while the private schools will all be in session.
Normally, there are a few of the public schools that would play during the fall break, but not this season.
EXTENDED BREAKS
Each team will get two bye weeks during the season, with teams typically taking one bye early or late in the season, and then utilize fall break for the other.
That will not be the case for Allatoona and Marietta this season. Both programs will have two weeks off in a row.
Marietta's double bye will be Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, while Allatoona's will be Oct. 2 and Oct. 9. Marietta also had back-to-back bye weeks last season.
