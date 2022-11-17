Game: Harrison (4-7) at Colquitt County (11-0), 7:30 p.m.
After passing its first postseason test with an upset win over Brookwood, Harrison faces an even bigger challenge when it travels to south Georgia to take on Colquitt County in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs on Friday.
Harrison (4-7) got its postseason drive off to a rousing start as with a 21-17 win over the perennial Gwinnett County powerhouse in a dramatic come-from-behind, first-round win last Friday.
Trailing 17-14, the Hoyas held Brookwood to a three-and-out and after forcing a shallow punt, got the ball back at the Broncos 37-yard line with 6:50 remaining in the game. Braylan Ford threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Brady Kluse with 4:37 left to seal the win.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said. “I’m just happy for everyone connected to our program and I’m excited for an opportunity to face a challenge.”
After a 1-6 start which included several close losses, Harrison has rallied to win three of its last four games – pulling out a 24-21 victory over North Paulding on Oct. 14 as well as its win over Brookwood along the way – to earn a spot in the postseason and a trip to the second round.
“We only have 11 seniors total on our roster and we have eight of those who have contributed,” Cassidy said. “At the beginning of the season, we were playing a bunch of kids who didn’t have very much experience. There are so many things that factor into winning and losing. But I think that it’s overall just having that experience as coaches and as players and fighting through and continuing to stay the course and believing in one another. So what has given us the advantage towards the end of the year is our commitment to one another, our commitment to our theme this year to try to improve every day and just winning those games as opposed to losing them is a direct reflection of just going through that experience.”
Now, Harrison faces an even bigger challenge against perennial state powerhouse Colquitt County, which enters the contest with a perfect 11-0 record and the No. 2 ranking in the state in AAAAAAA.
The Packers feature an impressive resume, having won state championships in 2014 and ’15 and a national title in ‘15 as well as finishing state runner up in ’10, ’17 and ’18. They have made it to at least the quarterfinals 10 of the previous 13 seasons.
They average 39 points a game on offense and allow only 12 points a game on defense.
“The history that comes with the program is impressive – the state championships, the national championships – but most recently, they’re undefeated,” Cassidy said. “Their head coach (Sean Calhoun) was the coach at Carrollton High School (from 2016 to ’20) and he has a couple of guys (on his coaching staff) who were with him there. They obviously do a good job and they have a ton of great players. You look at the Power 5 offers their kids have – they’ve got them offense, defense and special teams – they’re everywhere. They pose a problem in that regard. I will say that they’ve got up on teams very quickly, so they’ve never been in a situation where they’ve had to fight for a victory – they’re just jumping out on people very early and often. They’re a bunch of well-coached players and a bunch of great coaches as well.”
