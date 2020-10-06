Allatoona vs Harrison Friday Night Football Action
Harrison canceled its football game for a second straight week, while Campbell added one for Friday.

Harrison's game against Alpharetta, scheduled for Friday at Cobleigh Stadium, was canceled as the team continues to deal with coronavirus protocols. It marked the 12th game that had been lost in Cobb County this season due to COVID-19.

Last week, Harrison was set to play at Westlake before discovering the positive virus cases within the Hoyas' roster.

With the latest cancelation, defending Class AAAAAA state champion Harrison may go an entire month without playing a game. The Hoyas last played Sept. 18 in a 14-7 loss to Langston Hughes, then had a scheduled bye week Sept. 25, and they have another bye week scheduled for Oct. 16.

Unless Harrison picks up a game for Oct. 16, Harrison will not return to the field until it begins Region 3AAAAAAA play against North Cobb on Oct. 23.

A Harrison official said it would be later this week before it could determine whether the school can attempt to schedule a game for next week.

Campbell, which lost its game against Peachtree Ridge last week because of coronavirus cases within the Gwinnett County program, replaced it with a home game this week against Morrow on Friday at Richard McDaniel Stadium.

Morrow was forced to cancel its game against Hillgrove last week with its own coronavirus concerns. This will be the Mustangs' third game of the season, but the first since a 36-21 victory over Forest Park on Sept. 11.  

