Game: South Forsyth (1-0) at Harrison (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Harrison 20, South Forsyth 13
Harrison will try again to get its first win of 2022 after losing its season opener last week as it hosts South Forsyth in a non-region game at Cobleigh Stadium.
The Hoyas fell just short of starting the new campaign with a win after a 28-20 loss to South Paulding last Friday.
For Harrison coach Josh Cassidy, the first game of the season gave him a chance to get a better understanding of where his team stands as they get started in 2022.
“I learned that our guys are fighters, they’re competitors” Cassidy said. “I learned that they are conditioned very well. I learned that when it got tough, they really bonded together and were determined to do what it took to win in the game. Those are the positive things. On the other side of it, we need to work on our tackling and we need to work on our technique. A lack of technique in some areas led to penalties and a lack of communication – we’ve been really trying to make that a point of emphasis in the summer. But there was a little lack of communication that resulted in some false starts.”
Quarterback Braylan Ford completed 16 of 23 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns, while wide receiver Brady Kluse accumulated 142 yards receiving, including an 80-yard touchdown reception, in the Hoyas loss to South Paulding.
Harrison will now take on a South Forsyth team that was 8-3 and qualified for the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs in 2022.
South Forsyth is led by senior quarterback Ty Watkins, who was the Region 6AAAAAA offensive player of the year last season. Watkins completed 9 of 15 passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns in the War Eagles’ 28-0 season-opening win over Lanier last week.
“It should be the exact same game we saw this past Friday (against South Paulding),” Cassidy said. “It’s going to be two really good programs. South Forsyth, historically, has been region champions. In their region last year (6AAAAAAA), they were region runner-ups. Traditionally, they have consistently been in the playoffs and they are a competitive, well-coached program. I’m expecting a game similar to what we had (last Friday against South Paulding). I think it’s going to come down to, as coaches always say, to who can limit their mistakes and protect the ball on offense, tackle well on defense and win that kick yardage on special teams.”
