Following consecutive losses by eight points or less to begin the season, Harrison experienced victory for the first time last week and is feeling good about it.
It is the boost the Hoyas are looking for as they head to Forsyth County tonight to take on Denmark.
Harrison nearly came back from fourth quarter deficits in both its losses to start the season before taking charge and securing a 28-14 win over Paulding County.
“For us, we planned for our schedule to be competitive,” Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said. “We were able to find a way to win it last Friday. I’m always thrilled to be on the other side of it.”
In its first game against South Paulding, Harrison had a chance to tie the game on its final drive. A week later against South Forsyth, rallied from a 14-point deficit before the War Eagles retook the lead.
Two defensive touchdowns helped lead the Hoyas to a 28-14 road win over Paulding County. Quentin Cullins had an interception return for a touchdown and Collin O’Hara scooped up a lost fumble and took it roughly 65 yards to the end zone.
Offensively, Grayson West had a 68-yard touchdown reception and led in rushing with 52 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.
This will be Harrison’s first meeting with Denmark, which had the week off last week after edging Cambridge in a low-scoring 17-15 battle. The Danes fell 35-10 to Roswell in the season opener.
A year ago, Denmark won Region 6AAAAAAA before falling to Grayson in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
“Friday, these guys are playing region champions,” Cassidy said. “It’s not going to be a situation that we haven’t faced every week. We’re going to have to play to the strength of all of our players. I think we match up well in all three phases of the game.”
Denmark is led by four-star linebacker Dee Crayton, who is committed to Clemson, and three-star defensive back Che Ojarikre.
The one player capable of giving Denmark’s secondary fits is Brady Kluse, who already has 16 catches for 347 yards in three games played and five touchdowns.
He’s been the go-to target for first-year quarterback Braylan Ford, who has thrown for 628 yards and seven scores.
