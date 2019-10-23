Harrison swept Glynn Academy in three games to advance to the third round of the Class AAAAAA state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
The Lady Hoyas (35-22) won 25-11, 25-18 and 25-10 and will travel to Alpharetta for the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Hailey Crane led the way with 14 kills. Indigo Young and Meaghan Urquhart each added seven kills. Eden York finished the night with 35 assists and seven aces.
Late Tuesday
Lassiter 3, Collins Hill 0: The Lady Trojans needed little time to dispose of the Lady Eagles and advance to the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals.
Lassiter (30-7) beat Collins Hill 25-8, 25-5, 25-9 behind some deadly accurate serving that resulted in 16 aces. The Lady Trojans will now travel to Norcross on Saturday for Round 3.
Claire Parsons finished the night with nine kills, Rebecca Watkins had eight and Katie Bochniak added 23 assists.
