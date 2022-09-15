Game: Harrison (1-3) at Kennesaw Mountain (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Harrison 41, Kennesaw Mountain 14 (Oct. 9, 2015)
All-time series: Harrison leads 12-2
Prediction: Kennesaw Mountain 28, Harrison 21
Kennesaw Mountain and Harrison have been involved in some close games early on in the 2022 season.
The only difference is that the Mustangs have won their close contests and the Hoyas haven’t.
Kennesaw Mountain will try to continue its good fortune, while Harrison aims for a different result as the two Due West Road rivals get together for a non-region game at Cobb EMC Mustang Stadium on Friday.
It will be the first time that the two local rivals, separated by only a little under five miles on Due West Road, will face each other in the “Battle of the Bell” since 2015.
Kennesaw Mountain (3-0) has shown an ability to win close games — beating Cass (26-25) and North Paulding (37-36) by one point.
“That’s a testament to our kids,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “We’ve preached to them all offseason that we we’re going to have to develop an edge if we are going to win the games that matter. We have to find a way to win games that are close like we have. So, I think developing that edge has been huge for us this season.”
Like Kennesaw Mountain, Harrison (1-3) has had its share of close games. However, the Hoyas have been on the losing end — losing all three by a combined 15 points, including last week’s 25-21 defeat at the hands of Denmark.
“If you look back to last week (against Denmark), we had five turnovers — one of which was a touchdown and the other was a field goal, so that was 10 points.” Hoyas coach Josh Cassidy said. “So, we need to protect the ball on offense. If you go back to the game we lost to South Forsyth, same thing. We lost 24-21 and we had two turnovers. So, you have to protect the ball on offense. And when you go back to the first game that we lost (to South Paulding 28-20), we had a ton of missed tackles. So, for us to finish these games, we have to protect the ball on offense and we have to secure tackles on defense.”
Kennesaw Mountain returns to action after a bye week last week. In the Mustangs win over North Paulding two weeks ago, Cayman Prangley completed 24 of 42 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns as well as rushing for 90 yards and a score on 14 carries, while kicker Ty Roldan had two field goals — including the 25-yard game-winner with 19 seconds left as well as one for 25 yards.
In Harrison’s loss to Denmark last Friday, Brady Kluse caught 12 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns, while Braylan Ford completed 20 of 28 passes for 260 yards and two scores.
