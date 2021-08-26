Game: North Forsyth (1-0) at Harrison (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: North Forsyth 10, Harrison 9
All-time series: North Forsyth leads 1-0
Prediction: Harrison 31, North Forsyth 17
Fresh off its big season-opening win over archrival Allatoona, Harrison will try to keep its momentum going when it hosts North Forsyth in a non-region game at Cobleigh Stadium.
The Hoyas (1-0) made new coach Josh Cassidy’s debut a successful one with a dramatic 25-17 overtime victory over the Buccaneers.
However, Cassidy said he and his Hoyas are not dwelling on last Friday’s win as they look ahead to Friday’s battle with North Forsyth.
“We believe that only in a successful moment you complete a successful act,” Cassidy said. “It’s just the way I am and the way we’re going to be as a team. We’re thankful for the win. But quite honestly, that’s in the past and had we lost, that would have been in the past. Again for us, the only moment of success is when you complete a successful act. So, we’re not living off that win, it was great (last) Friday night and it was great Saturday morning when we watched film. But quite honestly, it has no bearing on what we do this week against North Forsyth at all. What we do against North Forsyth has everything to do with our team and our approach to it.”
Senior quarterback Jake Walling got the season off to strong start, completing 14 of 27 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown to lead the Hoyas to the win.
Senior running back Jared Montour also plays a key role in the Harrison offense, while senior defensive back Nathan Vail helps spearhead the Hoya defense.
Harrison will now try to get a measure of revenge against North Forsyth, which beat the Hoyas 10-9 in the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
The Raiders (1-0), a Region 6AAAAAAA team who went 6-4 last year, opened the season on a strong note last Friday with a 37-7 win over Alcovy.
“They’re very strong,” Cassidy said. “I know that on their offensive line, they have a couple of Division I recruits and special teams, they’re very sound. You’re going to find that they’re not going to have a lot of penalties and you’re going to find that their kids are not going to be out of position. You’re not going to find that their kids are going to make mental mistakes and on defense, they are very, very multiple, if you will, they will be in different fronts, they’ll be in different coverages. They’ll have people coming in from every different angle possible.”
