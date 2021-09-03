Game: Harrison (2-0) at Hughes (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Hughes 14, Harrison 7
All-time series: Hughes leads 1-0
Prediction: Harrison 21, Hughes 17
With two wins already under its belt, Harrison will try to improve its record to 3-0 when it goes on the road to take on Hughes in a non-region game.
It’s been so far, so good for the Hoyas, who have started the season with a 25-17 victory over archrival Allatoona two weeks ago and a 19-6 win over North Forsyth last Friday.
“I think our strongest point is our commitment to each other — commitment to their teammates and their coaches,” Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said. “This group, they’ve had a lot asked of them. They’ve been committed to be responsible to their role and also to be accountable to their teammates. So their willingness to understand their individual roles have been exceptional and I think that’s been our strong suit. The only weakness is, we had eight penalties in the game (against North Forsyth) and against Allatoona, we had seven. So I would like to see us have a bit more focus.”
Harrison started slow last week against North Forsyth, falling behind 6-5 in the third quarter after a 67-yard touchdown pass from Raider quarterback Drew Aucoin to Garrett Achilles.
However, the Hoyas finished strong with a couple of scoring strikes from quarterback Jake Walling, who threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Nick Charles in the third quarter and a 52-yard strike to Garrett Pate in the final period to secure the win.
Walling has led the way on offense for Harrison in its first two wins. Heading into Week 3 he is leading Cobb County in passing with 446 yards and four touchdown passes.
The Hoyas have also gotten solid performances from running backs Jared Montour and Brady Kluse have each caught four passes for 84 yards with Garrett Pate’s three catches for 80 yards and a touchdown right behind.
Defensively, Charles has also led the way at defensive end, along with defensive back Nathan Vail.
After two tough wins against Allatoona and North Forsyth, things will not get any easier for Harrison as it goes up against Hughes on Friday.
The Panthers (1-1), who got a win over Allatoona in a weather-related forfeit last week, are coming off of an 11-2 season and a trip to the AAAAAA quarterfinals — the best postseason run in the program’s 13-year history — in 2020.
“Our main focus is Harrison football, it’s on what we do,” Cassidy said. “Having said that, Hughes is very big — and not only big, also very athletic. And to top that off, they’re very well-coached.”
