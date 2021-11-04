Game: Harrison (3-5, 1-3) at Hillgrove (2-7, 1-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Harrison 35, Hillgrove 0
All-time series: Hillgrove leads 5-2
Prediction: Hillgrove 23, Harrison 20
A state playoff berth is at stake when Hillgrove hosts Harrison in a battle for the fourth spot from Region 3AAAAAAA in the regular-season finale at Cobb EMC/Hillgrove Stadium.
With both teams tied at 1-3 in Region 3AAAAAAA, the winner will advance to the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs — which begins next week — while the loser will see its season come to an end.
Harrison is trying to reclaim some momentum in its bid for the final playoff spot after losing the last two games, including a 41-10 defeat at the hands of Walton last week.
“For us and for Hillgrove, this is a playoff game,” Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said. “We started out with two wins and then we lost four and we won one against North Paulding and now we’re on another two-game losing streak. But we’re still trying to put that before our kids. Our motto this week is, “We’re not going to complain about how the ball bounces and the man who complains about the ball bounces is likely the one who dropped it.” So, we’re trying to focus on our responsibility and to be accountable for that role and to our team.”
Harrison comes in behind quarterback Jake Walling, who is sixth in the county in passing with 1,688 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, it is Hillgrove that has some momentum coming into the game as it got its first region win of the season, and kept its state playoff hopes alive, with a dramatic 38-31 victory over North Paulding — a game the Hawks won on an 80-yard touchdown run by quarterback Chase McCravy with 20 seconds left.
They will lean on team leading rusher Sean Cooper, who has 532 yards and seven touchdowns, and McCravy, who has thrown for 672 yards and four touchdowns, while running for 305 yards and another five scores.
“It feels kind of drastic,” Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon said. “It’s an opportunity that I think our kids have earned. We’re unapologetic about having an opportunity, I can promise you that. Our schedule has been tough and our kids have grown through it and we’ve done a lot of growing. That growth takes a lot of adversity, but the kids have had great character. They almost let go of a game on Friday (against North Paulding) and won it. They kind of learned how to win in one night and they have an opportunity against Harrison on Friday night and our kids are excited, the coaches are excited and I know the community is excited. We just want to get Hillgrove turning back in the right direction and I think we’re close and this would give us a great momentum step for powering us forward.”
