Game: Harrison (1-0) at Hiram (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Harrison 37, Hiram 20
All-time series: Harrison leads 2-0
Prediction: Harrison 42, Hiram 14
From an offensive standpoint, Harrison picked up right where it left off from last season in beating Lassiter 47-3 in its season opener last week.
The Hoyas averaged 33.8 points per game last year en route to their third straight playoff appearance, and they may need that kind of production again in order to make it four-in-a-row.
This year, however, the defensive side of the ball is what Harrison coach Matt Dickmann is especially excited to talk about, and it is this group of players that will have its hands full when the Hoyas travel to face Hiram tonight in the Hornets’ season opener at Hiram Stadium.
“I wasn’t surprised how well our team played offensively,” Dickmann said. “They’ve gelled during the whole offseason. But, our defense has been really strong and was a really big factor for us against Lassiter.” We bring back every starter on that side of the ball except for three guys. As long as we stay healthy, they’ll be the strength of our team.”
Leading the charge for that unit is Minnesota commit Victor Pless, inside linebacker Ryan Smith and safety Tommy Pollack. The defensive line is also intact from a season ago.
“We’re going to need all of these guys to step (against Hiram),” Dickmann said. “Hiram’s really big up front. They’re athletic and they run schemes that put you in conflict with what you what to do.
“Defensively, they’re fast and physical and they like to blitz and pressure you. We’re going to have to protect the football and make them pay when they try to blitz.”
Harrison overcame special teams miscues en route to its 37-20 victory over the Hornets last season. Miscues and mental errors were also a problem in last week’s win against Lassiter. Dickmann wants that issue to be a minor concern tonight given Hiram’s ability to explode offensively.
“We have a good group offensively, but we had too many mental errors (versus Lassiter),” he said. “It’s all fixable. We just weren’t consistent enough and it bit us more times than I’d like.
“We’re going to have to improve on that or we’ll be on the short end of the stick against Hiram and during the season. Special teams has to be more consistent, too. We have to get better, we just need to be more consistent.””
