Game: Harrison (4-5) at Grayson (10-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Grayson 28, Harrison 7
Harrison didn’t lose a playoff game last year en route to its first state championship, and this season, the Hoyas have run that postseason winning streak to six following their dramatic 26-24 victory at Newnan last Friday in the game’s final seconds.
In order to keep its postseason run going, however, Harrison will need to upset undefeated Grayson at Grayson Community Stadium on Friday.
“Our kids have been excited about playing football all year,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “Given the circumstances and the adversity we’ve faced, every time they step out onto the field is exciting because it’s another opportunity to play.
“We know we have a tough opponent in front of us. We’ve had tough opponents all season. I don’t follow social media, but my assistant coaches do. They tell me that Grayson is No. 4 in the nation in some poll, so we know they’re a very talented team with tremendous Division I-type talent and a few guys with offers from some big-time schools.
“This will be a big test for us. But this is also why you play for opportunities like this. In order to reach your goal, you have to face some challenges. Friday will be another challenge for us.”
Dickmann is counting on his team being able to play well in all three phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams — as well as hoping that the ball bounces the Hoyas way in order to get the victory over Grayson. Limiting mental mistakes, sustaining drives and not turning the ball over are critical keys to winning the game.
“It’s a new season, and we’re 1-0 in the new season looking to go 2-0,” he said. “We strive to play the perfect game every time we step on the field. That means eliminating mental errors and mistakes and executing well in everything that you do.
“When you can do that, you give yourself a better chance to win. So, whoever plays a really good game in all three phases will win. Those are things you hope to see on Friday nights and that’s what we’ll need.”
Harrison is averaging 21.6 points per game while allowing 19.3.
Jay Ziglor is the key to the offense. He has run for 817 yards and 11 touchdowns in Harrison’s modified Wing-T.
Meanwhile, Grayson is averaging 40.7 points, but giving up only 9.2. The Rams shut out their last two opponents.
Southern Cal commit Jacob Garcia has thrown for 690 yards and eight touchdowns since taking over as the Rams’ starting quarterback, while Clemson commit Phil Mafah leads the team with 1,130 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns.
“Grayson can make up for their mistakes with their speed and talent,” Dickmann said. “We graded out well against Newnan last week, but there’s a lot of room for improvement. Hopefully, we’ll see that improvement.”
