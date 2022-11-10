Game: Harrison (3-7) at Brookwood (6-4), Saturday, 4 p.m.
Last meeting: Harrison 30, Brookwood 14 (Nov. 21, 2003)
All-time series: Tied 1-1
Prediction: Brookwood 21, Harrison 17
Harrison will travel to Gwinnett County to take on Brookwood in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs on Saturday.
The winner will play either Colquitt County or Pebblebrook in Round 2.
Harrison (3-7) enters the postseason following its 31-7 regular-season ending loss to Marietta on Oct. 28.
The Hoyas had a bye week last week, which coach Josh Cassidy said gave he and his team a chance to brush up on fundamentals.
“We’ll find out how much it helped this Saturday,” Cassidy said. “But it was good to get back to the individual group position technique and focus on that instead of game planning as much. It was a good week for us to do that and we took full advantage of it.”
The Hoyas have relied on a strong defense – led by linebacker Holden Trice (130 tackles) – to help guide them into the state playoffs and are also looking for some big plays from its offense, with quarterback Braylan Ford (161-253, 1,958 yards, 20 TDs) and wide receiver Brady Kluse (56 rec., 933 yards, 12 TDs) leading the way.
“All three phases play an important role, because we’ve got to move the ball on offense and protect and on defense, we have to continue to be consistent,” Cassidy said. “We’ve been very consistent on defense in minimizing the big plays, get their offense off the field on third and fourth down and if we can do that and balance out special teams, I think that’s going to help us in the long run. I’m very proud of where we are. I’m thankful to have an opportunity to be playing. We’re one of 32 teams in AAAAAAA still practicing, so I’m thankful for that.”
The Hoyas will have to try to advance against Brookwood (6-4), a traditional state powerhouse that has won two state titles (1996, 2010) in the program’s illustrious history.
It will be the third meeting between the two teams, with Harrison losing the first game 31-14 at the Corky Kell Classic in 2001 and winning the second contest 30-14 in the first round of the AAAAA playoffs in ’03.
The Broncos are led by quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who has committed to Alabama.
“Brookwood has been a consistently competitive program, year in and year out,” Cassidy said. “I have a lot of respect for Gwinnett County football and in particular, Brookwood High School and what they have accomplished. It’s challenging, yes. But our guys are embracing the challenge.”
