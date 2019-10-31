Game: Sequoyah (5-3, 4-2) at Harrison (8-0, 6-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last Year: Harrison 23, Sequoyah 17
All-time series: Harrison leads 3-2
Prediction: Harrison 35, Sequoyah 17
Coming off a bye, Harrison will look to stay perfect and clinch the Region 6AAAAAA title with a win over Sequoyah this Friday.
The Hoyas have been in only a single game this season that has been decided by less than 18 points. The trend of dominant victories continued two weeks ago, as the Hoyas shut out Osborne 44-0 to improve to 8-0.
Harrison is the only team in the region that hasn’t allowed a total of 100 points this season. Offensively, its second in the region with 318 points, trailing only Dalton, which the Hoyas held to 21 in a blowout win in late September.
“It’s nice to lock (the region) up in case you have any injuries so you can rest them, but we’re still focused on finishing the region strong,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “We’re just talking about one game at a time, let’s take care of business Friday.”
For Sequoyah, playoff hopes will be on the line when it makes the trip to Harrison with an upset in mind.
The Chiefs sit in fifth place in the region, with the top four making the playoffs. Having already dropped games to Dalton and Creekview, two of the teams ahead of them, and their final two matchups against the region’s top two teams -- Harrison and Allatoona — winning at least one of those games is a must.
“We knew once we lost to Creekview that kind of put us behind the eight ball a little bit,” Sequoyah coach James Tetter said. “We need help from people. If we could somehow take care of business this week and next week than we really put ourselves in a lot better shape than most people understand.”
The Chiefs have done most of their offensive damage on the ground this season out of the Wing-T, passing for only 609 yards through eight games. Six different players have over 100 yards rushing, led by Jaden Mitchell, who has 721 and five touchdowns.
Stopping the run is a strength of the Hoyas’ defense, and they’ve now had two weeks to prepare for the ins and outs of a Wing-T attack.
“It’s good to have two weeks when you’re going to play Sequoyah because they run the true Wing-T,” Dickmann said. “They can be pretty tricky. You’ve got to stay home and look for counters.”
The Hoyas feature three of the top 10 tacklers in Cobb County in Marcus Bleazard, Ryan Smith, and Caleb Williamson, a trio that will be tested against Sequoyah’s running attack.
“They pursue the ball really well,” Sequoyah coach James Teter said of the Harrison defense. “They make it really tough for people to run the ball on them and unfortunately, that’s what we do.”
