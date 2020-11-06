MARIETTA — Harrison’s offense finally broke through after struggling through most of the season, scoring a convincing 51-28 victory over Marietta in a battle of rebuilding state champions Friday at Northcutt Stadium.
The Hoyas (2-4, 2-1) scored touchdowns on their first two possessions and never looked back to beat the Blue Devils (2-6, 1-2).
The win was a bright spot in what has otherwise been a disappointing season for Harrison, which has struggled after a perfect 15-0 record in its run to the Class AAAAAA state title last year.
“The one thing I’ve enjoyed coaching this team so much is that we’ve never had a bad attitude,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “We never had anybody quit working, and when you’re 1-4, there’s a lot of people who have thrown in the towel. I’ve been coaching for 34 years, and there’s a lot of people who have a bad attitude. These kids believe, if they don’t turn the ball over and if we get better at certain things, we’ll be a good football team, and I’ve told them they are.
“I’m really proud of them because we’ve shifted some guys on the offensive line with injuries, but just the way they’ve continued to work, and now it’s the second season with region play, and we’re in a good spot right now.”
Harrison will close out the regular season by hosting Walton and Hillgrove, looking to remain in the race for one of the region’s four state playoff berths.
Harrison’s running game did most of the damage, with the Hoyas amassing 353 yards on the ground. Jared Montour rushed for 140 yards on nine carries, quarterback Tripp Richardson gained 86 yards on eight carries and a touchdown and Jay Ziglor had 83 yards on 15 rushes and three touchdowns.
Marietta managed to avoid a more lopsided result with a strong passing attack. Tyler Hughes completed 24 of 29 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns, while Daniel Martin caught five passes for 126 yards and a score to lead a Blue Devil aerial assault that gained a total of 303 yards.
It was not enough for Marietta as Harrison scored on a 1-yard run by Ziglor with 7:37 remaining in the first quarter, and Marcus Bleazard entered the end zone on a 7-yard scamper with 5:45 to go in the opening period to put the Hoyas ahead 14-0
Harrison scored again in the second quarter as Ziglor’s 51-yard touchdown pass to Marques Owens with 10:10 left in the first half gave the Hoyas a 21-0 advantage.
Marietta finally got on the scoreboard with 5:11 remaining in the first half when Hughes connected with Camden Overton on an 11-yard scoring strike to help the Blue Devils cut their deficit to 21-7.
However, Harrison went on to maintain its advantage the rest of the way, getting a 38-yard touchdown run by Ziglor and a score on a 73-yard quarterback keeper by Richardson in the third quarter to help the Hoyas stay in control.
“(Harrison) outplayed us,” Marietta coach Richard Morgan said. “We made mistakes, and they just outplayed us.”
