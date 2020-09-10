Game: Harrison (0-1) at North Forsyth (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Harrison 24, North Forsyth 14
For Harrison, this week was centered on making more plays and less false start penalties in preparation for Friday’s game at North Forsyth.
The Raiders opened the season with a 35-3 victory over Alcovy. However, the Hoyas are more concerned with themselves.
Coming off a perfect season in 2019 that culminated in a Class AAAAAA state title, they did not look in peak form in their season opener against their former region rival Allatoona — the team it beat to win its first state crown last December.
Harrison has inexperience on both sides of the ball, and mistakes were to be expected.
Against Allatoona, it struggled to find a rhythm on offense. Seven false start penalties continuously put them in a hole. They also had a pair of turnovers that resulted in Bucs’ touchdowns.
The Hoyas’ first 10 points of the game came on a Christian Lowrey 43-yard field goal and a fumble recovery in the end zone.
Harrison’s biggest offensive play of the game occurred when it was too late. Tripp Richardson connected with Jared Montour for a 63-yard touchdown with less than 2 minutes to play in the game.
“We just have to be more consistent overall on offense,” Coach Matt Dickmann said. “We’re not being as productive as we need to be. Offensively we’re struggling with mental errors. We gave up 14 points on offense this week. All we can do is try to get better every day.
“Offensively, we have to step up, and hopefully we can do that with experience.”
Dickmann gave praise to his defense. It kept Allatoona off the scoreboard in the first half with linebacker Marcus Bleazard making big plays throughout the game.
Because the offense was struggling, the defense was on the field too long and started to tire in the second half. The Buccaneers took advantage by scoring on back-to-back drives to take a 14-10 lead they would not relinquish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.