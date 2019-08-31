HIRAM — Career varsity win No. 100 started slow for Harrison coach Matt Dickmann, but it finished fast.
Down 7-0 early in the game, the Hoyas reeled off 35 unanswered points to get a 35-7 victory over Hiram on Friday.
The victory was the 45 for him in his seven seasons at Harrison.
The Hoyas (2-0) had a big night from quarterback Gavin Hall and receiver Marques Owens. Hall finished the game 7-of-12 with 121 yards passing and two touchdowns.
Owens was on the receiving end of both touchdowns, the first being a 71-yard bomb to tie the game towards the end of the first quarter, and then he added a 14-yard touchdown later.
Jay Ziglor would lead the attack on the ground with 49 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown.
Hiram (0-1) started the night with a 43-yard touchdown pass from Zander May to Dylan Stockunas. The Hornets kept the game close in the first quarter and did just enough to keep Harrison from blowing it open. The Hornets were led offensively by May who finished with 150 yards through the air and one touchdown.
Midway in the fourth quarter, down 28-7, Hiram was driving in the Harrison redzone. The Hoya defense stepped up and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Thomas Pollack and returned 85 yard for a touchdown to put the game out of reach for good.
“Our defense has been playing nasty football, I’m happy with the step forward we have to continue to do that.”
The main concern for Dickmann was to stay healthy and see the offense continue to improve.
“We just want to stay healthy and keep taking steps forward,” he said. “Try to get the offense to be a little more consistent.”
