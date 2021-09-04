FAIRBURN -- Harrison was knocked from the ranks of the undefeated with a 38-14 loss to Hughes in a non-region game at Cannon Field on Friday.
The Hoyas (2-1) trailed from start to finish, on their way to their first loss of the season as the Panthers (2-1) pulled away with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
“I thought our guys played tough,” Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said, “but, sometimes, that’s not enough. Ultimately, I think that comes back to us as coaches. We have to be more creative with the way we attack our opponents, because the schedule doesn’t get any easier.
"I don’t fault our kids. I think they played very tough, but I think our coaches -- myself mainly -- need to be more creative in how we go about preparing for our opponents.”
Indeed, the schedule does gets even more challenging for Harrison after a bye next week, as it faces back-to-back games against defending state champions -- Class AAAAAAA champion Grayson at home on Sept. 17 and Class AAAA champion Marist on the road Sept. 24.
Hughes was paced by running back Antonio Martin, who rushed for 124 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns, and quarterback Prentiss Nolan, who completed 15 of 19 passes for 157 yards and a score.
Hughes jumped out ahead with 1:09 remaining in the first quarter when Xavier Smith scored on an 8-yard quarterback keeper, and Martin ran the ball into the end zone for the 2-point conversion to give the Panthers an 8-0 lead.
After Akhnation Shabazz’s 3-yard touchdown run with 5:48 remaining in the first half helped Harrison cut its deficit to 8-6, Hughes came back and scored on the next series as Martin’s 2-yard scoring run increased its advantage to 14-6 with 3:51 left.
Hughes jumped even further ahead in the waning seconds of the first half when Nolan connected with Armani Tookes on an 11-yard touchdown pass, with Martin providing another 2-point conversion run to make it 22-6 with 42 seconds to go.
It appeared Harrison was beginning to get back into the game when it went on a 17-play, 60-yard drive in the third quarter that culminated in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jake Walling to Emmett Hill with 2:47 left to reduce Hughes’ lead to 22-14.
However, Hughes took over after that as Martin scored on a 1-yard run and got the 2-point conversion with 11:55 remaining in the game, then scored again when Terrance Love recovered a bad snap on Harrison’s ensuing drive and ran the ball 5 yards in for the score, with Nolan tossing a 2-point conversion pass to Jelani Thurmann to put the finishing touches to the win.
