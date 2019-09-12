Game: Harrison (3-0, 1-0) at South Cobb (0-3, 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Harrison 45, South Cobb 27
All-time series: Harrison leads 17-6
Prediction: Harrison 35, South Cobb 7
With an experienced group of defensive players returning, it is hardly a surprise that Harrison is off to a near-flawless start.
The Hoyas have only given up one touchdown and one field goal in their three convincing wins over Lassiter, Hiram and Region 6AAAAAA rival River Ridge.
The Hoyas are also favored to beat South Cobb on the road in tonight’s game.
If there has been one pleasant surprise for Harrison, it is the way it has been performing offensively. Teams have been stacking the box against Harrison in an attempt to stop the run, which has opened up the passing game a bit, allowing receiver Marques Owens to show what he is capable of doing.
And the majority of Owens’ catches have led to touchdowns over the last two weeks.
Owens had 167 yards on just four catches in Harrison’s 49-0 victory over River Ridge. Both of his touchdowns came back-to-back in the second quarter with the first being an 82-yard strike from Gavin Hall and the second coming on a 63-yarder to open up an early 21-0 lead.
In Harrison’s 35-7 win over Hiram two weeks ago, Owens had two catches, both of them being touchdowns for a combined 85 yards. His first was for 71 yards to put Harrison on the board with his second going for 14 yards.
“Marques is very athletic. He does a lot of things well,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “He’s very fast and quick and can put the moves on you. He’s a blessed athlete and a great kid who always has a smile on his face.”
Harrison running back David Roberts is still shaking off a turf toe injury, Dickmann said, but it has not hindered his performance on the field. With South Cobb lined up against the run, Roberts still managed 129 yards on six carries and two touchdowns.
Dickmann is hoping Roberts can be at full strength as the Hoyas’ continue region play next week with Sprayberry, Dalton and Allatoona on the horizon.
“He’s too much of an explosive player to keep him off the field,” Dickmann said. “We want to use his full potential when the meat of the region begins.”
