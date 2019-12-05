Game: Harrison (13-0) at Dacula (13-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Harrison 38, Dacula 31
A pair of undefeated teams will put their seasons on the line when Harrison travels to Dacula for the Class AAAAAA semifinals.
The Hoyas have played only one game this season decided by fewer than 18 points, but they will face their toughest challenge of the season against a Falcons team that is coming off a 35-point win over two-time defending state champion Lee County.
“Obviously, they’re a really good team,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “The biggest thing is that they’re well coached, and they have a lot of talent across the board. They’re pretty basic with what they do offensively, defensively and on special teams. You can do that when you’re as good as they are. They just execute really well.”
Harrison may not have a win over a defending state champion on its resume, but they Hoyas are playing as well as any team in the state.
They are averaging 40.8 points per game, while the defense has gotten better each week this postseason, and allowed just seven points last week to Houston County.
“The kids are locked in,” Dickmann said. “They’re really focused. They’re excited and enthusiastic, just like they are at the beginning of the year, but they’re so much more prepped now for everything. It’s fun this time of year, because the kids are locked in and know what they’re doing.”
A balanced effort has been the key.
David Roberts leads the way with 1,391 yards rushing, but James Ziglor and Mason Babay have emerged as threats on the perimeter for quarterback Gavin Hall, who has thrown for 1,784 yards and 20 touchdowns to just five interceptions.
“The biggest thing is, no matter what they take away, we have someone else who can hurt you,” Dickmann said. “When they pack the box, we’re throwing the ball deep and connecting on some big passes. It’s nice to have so many guys we can turn to when we need a play.”
That group will need to produce points against a similarly balanced Dacula offense that scores 40.9 points per game and has not been held under 30 points since Sept. 6.
Dual-threat quarterback Jarrett Jenkins leads the group, but he has plenty of playmakers at his disposal.
Konata Mumpfield and Chris Scott form a dangerous tandem at receiver, while Trenton Jones, Kaleb Edwards and Kyle Efford have combined to form an effective backfield with more than 2,500 rushing yards.
“The biggest thing is that they’re well coached,” Dickmann said. “They have tremendous speed and an athletic and strong offensive line. The quarterback is versatile and accurate, and their running backs run hard. They don’t have many weaknesses.”
Harrison looks to have the defense to match up, though, coming into the game allowing just 11 points per game with two shutouts and five games allowing just a single score so far this season.
Michael Bleazard (153 tackles) and Victor Pless (four interceptions) lead the veteran unit.
“Our staff does a great job of taking away other teams’ strengths,” Dickmann said. “We have a veteran group, so we don’t make many mental mistakes, which is big on defense. They do a great job knowing where everybody is and making sure they make the right adjustments.”
