KENNESAW — Harrison didn’t let a 1-hour, 20-minute lightning delay stop it from taking care of business as the Hoyas remained undefeated with a 19-6 victory over North Forsyth in its home opener at Cobleigh Stadium on Friday.
The Hoyas (2-0) struggled offensively early and were leading only 5-0 when play was halted with 11:56 remaining in the first half, after lightning was reported near the area.
North Forsyth (1-1) came back to score a touchdown on the first series of the second half, but Harrison proceeded to score two touchdowns after that to put the game away.
“As a coaching staff, we’re going to grade the film and we’re going to evaluate it, and we’re going to improve, because right now, we’re not very pleased with that effort.” Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said. “We love the outcome, but we’re disappointed in the way our guys played.”
Jake Walling completed 12 of 21 passes for 209 yards and threw both touchdowns that Harrison scored in the second half.
Walling’s first touchdown pass was a 14-yarder to tight end Nick Charles that put Harrison back in the lead at 12-6 with 3:34 remaining in the third quarter.
Walling's next scoring pass was even bigger as he launched a 52-yard strike to Garrett Pate with 8:02 to go in the game to give Harrison a more comfortable cushion to work with the rest of the way.
Harrison fell short on its first scoring attempt when AJ Daniels' 42-yard field goal attempt went wide-left with 9:13 remaining in the first quarter.
The Hoyas quickly got the ball back when Trenton Hatberg intercepted a pass by North Forsyth quarterback Drew Aucoin at the Raiders' 30-yard line and ran the ball down to the 21 with 7:30 left.
Three plays later, Daniels was more successful on his next field goal attempt as he booted a 39-yarder through the uprights at the 6:30 mark to give the Hoyas a 3-0 lead.
After forcing North Forsyth to punt on the ensuing series, Harrison took the ball from its own 40 to the Raiders' 22. However, the Hoyas were unable to progress any further and a 29-yard field goal try by Daniels came to naught after a botched snap.
Harrison was able to add two more points to its total at the beginning of the second quarter when it recorded a safety after blocking a North Forsyth punt to make it 5-0.
That turned to be the last play before action was halted because of the lightning delay.
North Forsyth had a chance to get on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter after play resumed, but Harrison blocked Will Peltz’s 25-yard field goal with 5:12 to go in the first half.
The Raiders finally did score and took the lead on the first series of the second half when Aucoin connected with Garrett Achilles on a 67-yard touchdown pass with 8:42, but the score remained 6-5 after Peltz’s extra-point attempt was blocked.
