Game: Brunswick (6-5) at Harrison (11-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Harrison 40, Brunswick 18
The first meeting between Harrison and Brunswick will take place in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs after the Hoyas comfortably knocked off Winder-Barrow last week.
The 45-25 final margin wasn’t truly indicative of the matchup. Harrison gifted Winder-Barrow several possessions and 17 points thanks to three fumbles and an interception.
“Obviously, we didn’t play our best game and (our players) know it,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said after the game. “I didn’t have to sit there and say it, because when they came to the sideline, they knew it. We really have to clean that up. We committed too many turnovers and we can’t do that as we get deeper into the playoffs.”
The Hoyas don’t want to gift Brunswick with the same opportunities, knowing that sloppy play will eventually come back to bite them.
“You can’t get into the playoffs and (turn the ball over),” Dickmann said. “We’re fortunate to turn the ball over four times and win the game by that amount. It’s unbelievable, to be honest with you. Can’t do that anymore, hopefully we got that out of our system.”
The Pirates earned their trip to Harrison by handily defeating Morrow in the first round. They were the third place team in Region 2AAAAAA this season.
Brunswick features a balanced offense, with only a 349 yard difference between season passing and rushing totals. Chuckobe Hill is the team’s leading rusher and third leading receiver, rushing for 969 yards and catching 21 passes for 262 yards.
Quarterback Anthony Mountain has passed for 1,672 yards this year with 11 touchdowns to six interceptions. Five different players have double digit catches for the Pirates.
“Everybody’s got an assignment every play, whether it’s a pass or a run,” Dickmann said. “In the secondary, you’ve got to make sure first that it’s definitely a pass so you don’t come up too soon. We’ve played some pretty balanced teams all year, the biggest thing we have to do is just continue to do what we do well.”
Dickmann isn’t overly worried about how his defense, which has been nothing short of elite all season, will react to the challenge. He just wants to see better offensive execution against a defense that has forced 17 turnovers this season.
“Defensively, they’re aggressive,” Dickmann said. “They’re a very athletic team, They’re really going to try and shoot the gaps, blitz a little, play man to man. We’ve just got to play good, solid football. It’s definitely going to be a game.”
