Game: Harrison (0-0) at Allatoona (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Allatoona 27, Harrison 17
All-time series: Harrison leads 4-2
Prediction: Allatoona 24, Harrison 20
Harrison will debut a new coach when it goes on the road to take on local rival Allatoona in the regular season opener on Friday.
It will be Josh Cassidy who will be leading the Hoyas onto the field after replacing former coach Matt Dickmann.
Cassidy, who was the assistant head coach under Dickmann for the previous eight seasons, begins his quest to lead 2019 Class AAAAAA champion back to state contention after last year’s 4-6 finish.
For Cassidy, getting in enough practice to prepare for the game because of the recent heat and lightning was a major concern.
“For example, last week, we were able to get out two days to practice,” Cassidy said. “Monday, we were able to get out there and practice. But we got lightning on Tuesday and we got wet bulb (too hot) on Wednesday. So those are big days that we missed. However, our coaches and kids responded great. We were actually able to get in the gym on those two days and were able to get in practice. So, given the circumstances, our coaches and players adjusted well to the unexpected delays in practice that we had.”
While Harrison lost a number of key players from last season, the Hoyas will have senior defensive back Nathan Vail — who has offers from several Dvision I colleges — leading the way on defense and senior running back Jared Montour pacing the offense.
“(Harrison looks) very physical,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “They’re a typical Harrison team. They’re very a well-coached team. They do a good job and they definitely have a plan of attack against each opponent. The tough thing about a non-region game is motivation and with Harrison, there is plenty of motivation.”
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers will also be replacing a number of departed starters on the offensive line and secondary from last year’s 11-1 team that reached the Class AAAAAA quarterfinals.
However, Varner said he is encouraged by the progress that has been made in practice over the last few weeks.
“It’s been going good,” Varner said. “The kids are very excited to be back in school, even though it’s kind of getting a little crazy again, but it’s been good. “
Allatoona does have quality talent on both sides of the ball. Senior tight end, and Ohio State commitment, Bennett Christian and junior running back Jayden Ponder will lead the way on offense, while the defense will be anchored by senior linebacker Ty Thompson and junior linebacker Vinnie Canosa.
“Everything they do, they do well,” Cassidy said. “Here’s the thing about Allatoona; it doesn’t matter what offense they run, what defense they run or what they do on special teams. Their strengths are where they always are, in all three phases of the game. I think they are really good on offense, defense and special teams.”
