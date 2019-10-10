Game: Harrison (6-0, 4-0 Region 6AAAAAA) at Allatoona (4-1, 4-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Allatoona 23, Harrison 7
All-time record: Harrison leads 2-1
Prediction: Harrison 24, Allatoona 21
Allatoona beat Harrison for the first time last season, but this year, the Buccaneers may be catching the Hoyas at a bad time.
With both teams being undefeated in Region 6AAAAAA play, the matchup between the teams tonight at Buccaneer Stadium will put the winner in good position to win the region.
Harrison was solid on both sides of the ball during its latest wins over Sprayberry and Dalton, but Allatoona is catching a Harrison squad that has had an extra week to prepare.
The one concern for Harrison is getting off rhythm after not playing last week.
“Practices have been good, you just hope we don’t get rusty,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. Practices have been good, but hopefully, we continue to play like we have been.”
Should Harrison pick up right where it led off from its 42-21 win over Dalton two weeks ago, its offense will be a difficult one to stop. Its offense has scored 84 points in the last two games.
Much of that has to do with the different ways the Hoyas can move the ball.
David Roberts has had success running the ball with 505 yards and six touchdowns. Mason Babay can also be a danger when running in relief of Roberts, averaging roughly 50 yards.
Quarterback Gavin Hall is second in the county behind Marietta’s Harrison bailey with 1,078 passing yards and has 12 touchdowns, and receivers Marquis Owens, Jay Ziglor and both Babay and Roberts have been his most reliable targets.
“They are playing some football,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said of his Region 6AAAAAA rival. “We’re just trying to figure out how to defend them. They do a good job running and passing. They are big up front and skilled in the secondary.”
For Allatoona, it’s going to come down to being disciplined on the defensive side of the ball.
The Buccaneers allowed Sprayberry to get back into the game last week after taking command in the first half.
Offensively, Allatoona has depended greatly on the running game this season but can also take a different approach to moving the ball when teams begin stacking the box.
Quarterback Dante Marshall completed six of 11 pass attempts for 292 yards in Allatoona’s 38-21 win over Sprayberry and four touchdowns, all of his passes going to Asante Das.
Allatoona ran for an additional 200 yards with Alex Wilson compiling 105 on 17 carries.
“We just have to make plays,” Dickmann said. “Whoever makes plays on offense could take the driver’s seat. That’s important.”
