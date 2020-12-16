At least four Cobb County players signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play at Football Bowl Subdivision programs.
Harrison linebacker Marcus Bleazard, kicker Christian Lowery and running back Jay Ziglor will all be playing football at the highest level next season, as well as North Cobb wide receiver Christian Moss.
The 6-foot, 215-pound Bleazard selected to play for Navy. He is coming off a season in which he was named the Region 3AAAAAAA Defensive Player of the Year, totaling 133 tackles and 14 sacks.
Lowery signed with Cincinnati. The first-team all-Region 3AAAAAAA punter, he finished with 39 punts, a 38.5-yard average and a long of 59. As a kicker, he was 4-of-7 on field goals and 24-of-27 on extra points.
Ziglor will be headed to the Southeastern Conference, signing with Vanderbilt. The 5-11, 185-pound athlete finished his senior season with 844 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding 44 tackles on defense.
Bleazard, Lowery and Ziglor were all members of Harrison’s 2019 undefeated state championship team.
In all, six members of Harrison’s 2020 team signed to play Division I football. Headed to Football Championship Subdivision programs are offensive lineman Peyton Bumpers (Mercer), wide receiver and defensive back Marquis Owens (Bucknell) and defensive lineman Bryce Stanfield (Furman).
Moss recently committed to Virginia Tech, then made it official Wednesday. He caught 50 passes for 804 yards for the Warriors this season.
Moss’ North Cobb teammate, Nasir Howell, also made it official Wednesday, signing with three-time defending FCS national North Dakota State to play defensive back. The 6-1, 170-pound safety finished the year with 17 tackles and three interceptions.
New Big South Conference program Robert Morris picked up a pair of Kell Longhorns in quarterback Corbin LaFrance and wide receiver Jaylon Brown.
LaFrance finished the season as Cobb County’s second-leading passer with 2,117 yards and 28 touchdowns, to only eight interceptions. Brown caught 40 passes for 631 yards and 11 touchdowns.
