South Cobb has its new football coach.
Thomas Hanson, most recently the defensive line coach at Harrison, was hired and tasked with leading the Eagles' program back to prominence.
Hanson brings the understanding of what it takes to build a winning culture, and an idea of what it takes to win a state championship, to Austell. He takes over for Terry Jones, who left the South Cobb program after four years.
The Eagles will enter the 2021 season coming off back-to-back 1-9 seasons and have not won more than three games in a season since 2014.
It will be Hanson's first time as a head coach, and he said he is excited for the challenge.
"Whenever I was at Harrison or Marietta, each time we played South Cobb, our staff knew there was going to be an extra level of preparation," Hanson said. "It was a game we always circled because we knew they were talented and had very good athletes. We really needed to be prepared."
Hanson said his preparation to become a head coach has been years in the making, and he said he believes he is the right person at the right time to return the Eagles to being a contender.
"I thought, if I could bring my process to this school, we could be successful," he said. "I think this place is a sleeping giant."
Hanson's process includes his concept of addressing every element of what he wants a program to be. From the way he hires his staff, to creating a culture and developing the character of each individual, Hanson said the goal is to create successful young men on and off the field.
"Football is one of the toughest things there is to compete in," he said, "but it teaches unbelievable lessons. Hopefully, what a young man learns about overcoming adversity and challenges on the football field, he will be able to carry over to the classroom and in life."
While this may be Hanson's first head-coaching job as a varsity football coach, he does have some previous head-coaching experiences to draw from. In previous stops in a 24-year coaching career, Hanson has been a head junior varsity baseball coach, a middle school basketball coach, a girls varsity soccer coach and a varsity tennis coach.
From those experiences, Hanson said he helped hone his ability to communicate with both players and parents, and he learned about the importance of organization.
It was the organization he said he felt was key to landing the position at South Cobb.
"To coach in Class AAAAAA, your organization has to be strong," Hanson said. "One of the questions I was asked in my interview was how organized did they think I was. I said I thought I was a nine out of 10, and whatever flaws I had, I've taken care of by teaching special education."
After spending three years at his alma mater -- Dreher High School in Columbia, South Carolina -- Hanson spent three years as an assistant at Clarke Central in Athens from 2002-04. He helped lead the Gladiators to two trips to the playoffs and a region title.
Hanson spent the 2004 season as defensive backs coach at Lee County in south Georgia before becoming the defensive coordinator Hereford High School in Parkton, Maryland. In nine seasons at Parkton, he was part of six playoff teams, two teams that advanced to the state semifinals and one state championship appearance.
Hanson returned to Georgia in 2014 and became defensive line coach and head coach of the freshman team at Marietta. In 2017, he joined Matt Dickmann's staff at Harrison and, as defensive line coach, helped mold a defense that became a dominant unit of the last few years.
During Hanson's tenure at Harrison, the Hoyas went 37-13, won two region titles and went 15-0 in 2019 to win the Class AAAAAA state championship.
Hanson said he expects to be on-campus permanently at South Cobb beginning next week. He had his first team meeting over Zoom to go over goals and explain his process.
Hanson said he could tell his players were ready to get to work based on the in-depth questions he fielded.
"There's a lot of energy," he said. "The community is very supportive of the program. I think this is a tremendous opportunity."
