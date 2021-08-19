Game: Locust Grove (0-0) at South Cobb (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: South Cobb 14, Locust Grove 7
Thomas Hanson makes his debut as South Cobb coach as the Eagles host Locust Grove in the season opener at Clay Stadium on Friday.
Hanson was the defensive line coach for a successful Harrison program that won the Class AAAAAA state championship in 2019, and he wants to build the same culture of success at South Cobb.
For the new coach, building that culture is an ongoing process as he takes over a program that has gone 7-43 over the last five years, including a 1-9 record in 2020.
“We just have to get better at everything we do,” Hanson said. “The programs I’ve been involved with in the past and that I’ve worked for in the past, the ones that have been successful have had this sense of urgency about them and we’re still trying to work on that at Souith Cobb. It’s not at palpable, that sense of urgency. Once we can generate that sense of urgency and the kids begin to move with that sense of urgency, I think we will be much better. It’s just one of those things that some days are good and some days are bad and we’ve got to get beyond this roller coaster. We’re going to have bad days, but you have to level those out where they are not rock bottom days. They just don’t know yet and it’s going to take some time. We’re moving in the right direction, it’s just not as quickly as I like.”
Sophomore quarterback Javon Clark will lead the new pass-oriented offense this season, while senior running back Jonathan Simmons is another key offensive player for the Eagles.
South Cobb will run a 3-4 defense, with senior linebacker Nyheim Jean and twin brothers Uchenna Nwoha, a senior linebacker, and Ugonna Nwoha, a senior defensive lineman, leading the way.
First up is Locust Grove, which is also trying bounce back from a losing season after going 3-7 in Region 4AAAAA last year.
Like the Eagles, the Wildcats have a new coach in Mark Miller, a former coach at Woodward Academy who has been at the helm at Our Lady of Mercy the previous three seasons.
“(Locust Grove does) a lot of things offensively,” Hanson said. “Defensively, they are very similar in what they do to us in terms of their alignment. They have some playmakers and I think it’s going to be an extremely competitive game.”
