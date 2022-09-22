Game: Hillgrove (2-3) at Carrollton (5-0), 7:30 p.m.
All-time series: First meeting
Last meeting: First meeting
Prediction: Carrollton 35, Hillgrove 10
Braylon Hansbrough and Zion Rutledge have stepped up to lead the way on defense for Hillgrove this season.
The two inside linebackers will have to continue to be on top of their game as the Hawks go on the road to take on No. 6 Class AAAAAAA team Carrollton in their final non-region game on Friday.
Hansbrough stepped to the forefront for Hillgrove (2-3) in its 29-7 victory over Campbell last week with 10 tackles, three sacks, two tackles for loss and a safety.
“Braylon is maturing,” Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon said. “He started for us last year as a sophomore at outside linebacker. We moved him inside this year and it’s definitely a fit. He’s one of the strongest kids we’ve got.”
Hansbrough, a junior, has teamed up with Rutledge, a senior, to provide a potent one-two punch in Hillgrove’s linebacker corps. Rutledge is currently second in the county in tackles with 65 and Hansbrough is fourth with 57.
“I think Braylon and Zion help build our defense,” DeShon said. “Obviously, they both run so well, they’re dynamic. Both of them are extremely vocal and they play so hard. I think the problems they present is how well they run. They can play inside and get in the gap and they can also get over the top. They have tremendous ability in pass coverage. They can run with running backs or stretch the zone and cover some field space. I think their ability to run is what makes them great inside linebackers.”
Hansbrough and Rutledge and the rest of their Hillgrove teammates will be tested against a formidable Carrollton team that was a state semifinalist in Class AAAAAAA last year and have made it to at least the quarterfinals the previous six years in a row.
“Carrollton is obviously a really good football team,” DeShon said. “We put them on the schedule for a reason, as a last tune up for region play. The thing about Carrollton that makes them so good is that they’re so sound. They’re disciplined and they don’t beat themselves and that’s the message we gave our kids (on Monday). The difference between Carrollton and a lot of folks is how clean they play. Not a very high-penalized team, they don’t turn it over much. They’re just clean and well-coached and you’ve got to play four quarters of clean football to be in a football game with them and that sometimes can be a challenge for a lot of folks. They’re a really good team and our hope is that we go over there and we play hard and get in the game late in the game and put some pressure on them. But at the same time, we know they’re going to make us better and that’s what we need.”
