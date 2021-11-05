MARIETTA -- Another productive night from Davion Hampton, coupled with a dominant defensive effort, allowed Kell to secure the final playoff berth from Region 6AAAAAA, with a 34-6 win Friday at Lassiter.
Hampton accounted for all of the Longhorns' offensive touchdowns and contributed nearly 70% of the team's offensive yards.
Kell (6-4, 5-3) will have a lofty challenge ahead of itself for the first round, traveling to powerhouse Buford, which blitzed through its region schedule by outscoring its opposition 272-9 over six games.
“Everybody is 0-0 now, and I am sure we will have our hands full next week,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “I am really, really proud of these guys. This was a hard-fought win. We played hard. We played well. For the most part, we executed. There were a couple drives there at the end where we didn't execute, but, for the most part, we executed.”
Sloan said his team may have punched its ticket to the playoffs, but his players need to not let emotions ruin their chances in the playoffs. Kell had three unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties Friday.
“We need to learn how to respond to certain situations,” Sloan said. “Obviously, this is a big-time rivalry game and emotions are running high, but we can do a better job of handling those emotions and responding to certain situations.”
Hampton ran for 102 yards and two touchdown on 12 carries, and he was 10-of-17 passing for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Sloan said Hampton is providing a much-needed spark for Kell's offense, but the junior will need to continue to work on the other aspects of his game as well.
“He keeps getting better and better, but he and I will sit down and talk about some things,” Sloan said. “We talked about managing the game a little bit better, like right before the half when he took a sack. The one thing I know is that he takes things seriously, and he will take it to heart and learn from it.”
Kell held Lassiter (4-6, 4-4) to 99 yards and six first downs for the game. The Trojans had only three plays longer than 8 yards and could only muster six first downs, with two coming from Kell penalties on the first drive of the game.
“We are going to have to do that again next week,” Sloan said, “but we just can't get bogged down (on offense) like we did there at the end. We just have to keep getting better.”
The defensive dominance began early, and Kell did not let up until the fourth quarter. Following the Longhorns' first points on a 20-yard pass from Hampton to Ayden Jackson with 5:26 to play in the first quarter, Taizon Perkins picked up a bad snap on a punt and ran 30 yards for a touchdown and 14-0 lead with 3:38 left in the first quarter.
Hampton scored his first rushing touchdown on an 18-yard run with 5:58 left in the second quarter and rushed 44 yards for another touchdown with 7:08 left in the third quarter. Hampton then connected with Charles McCartherens for a 27-yard touchdown through the air with 2:14 to play in the third quarter.
With the Longhorns leading 34-0 at the end of the third quarter, there was a running clock in the fourth quarter. However, late in the game, the Trojans got their best field position of the game after another snap that went over the punter's head in the fourth quarter.
Sloan said mistakes like that could end Kell's season quickly as the playoffs begin.
“We just have to stop having those special teams gaffes," he said. "That is two weeks in a row where we snapped over the punter's head. We can't do that if we want to keep going on. That will lose us a playoff game.”
