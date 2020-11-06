ACWORTH — Elan Hall threw a pair of long touchdown passes in the third quarter to help Allatoona break open a three-point game, and he added another on the ground late in the fourth to seal a 30-15 victory over Kell on Friday night at Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium.
It was all defense in the first half, with a 30-yard field goal from Allatoona’s Alex Stanford being the only points on the board. However, once the third quarter started, Allatoona (7-0, 6-0 Region 6AAAAAA) started making big plays offensively to take control of the game.
“We thought the offense really stepped up in the second half to make some big plays and some big drives,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “Overall, it was a team effort, and that was a good win right there over a great football team.”
Allatoona’s third-quarter charge started on its opening drive when it retained possession after Kell (4-3, 4-1) muffed a punt. Jaylen Ponder, who finished with 131 yards on 16 carries, followed with a 21-yard pickup that put the Buccaneers on the Kell 8-yard line. Dean Maddox finished the drive from 2 yards out three plays later to put Allatoona ahead 9-0.
Kell responded with a touchdown of its own on its next drive. On fourth-and-6, Corbin LaFrance went for the end zone and connected with Jamal Hill for a 26-yard strike.
With Allatoona now clinging to a two-point lead, the Buccaneers started going to the air. Hall only threw for 133 yards, but 85 of them were on touchdown connections.
After Ponder picked up 36 yards to put Allatoona in Kell territory, Hall went deep to Troy Glenn for a 48-yard touchdown to extend the lead. On the Buccaneers’ next possession Hall found Caleb Moore for a 37-yard touchdown on a catch-and-run.
The Moore touchdown put the Buccaneers ahead 23-7 as the third quarter was coming to a close.
Kell, though, did not go quietly in the fourth quarter.
“They challenged us to throw it, and in the second half, we’re not going to win the game on the ground. We’re going to have to throw it,” Varner said. “Elan had some really big throws.”
Kell orchestrated an 89-yard drive that ate nearly 5 minutes of clock. It ended with a 21-yard touchdown pass from LaFrance to Jaylon Brown with 6:48 remaining to get within one score.
Needing another score for insurance, Allatoona converted a huge first down when Glenn rushed 13 yards on a reverse to put the Buccaneers on the Kell 30. Three plays later, Hall kept the ball and ran it in from 15 yards out with 2:38 left.
Kell’s desperation drive stalled at the Allatoona 42 when time ran out.
“If you give them momentum, they can squeeze the life out of you,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “They’re really good, and they earned the recognition that they get.”
LaFrance threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns for Kell. The Allatoona defense held the Longhorns to minus-3 rushing yards.
