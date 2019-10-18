Harrison was able to continue its undefeated season alive with a 44-0 shutout of Osborne on Friday.
The Hoyas (8-0) were able to dismantle the Cardinals’ defense early and often with a balanced offensive attack. The Hoyas jumped out to a quick 27-point lead early in the first quarter and never looked back.
Spearheaded by the senior quarterback duo of Gavin Hall and Justin Lewis who were able to combine for 157 yards and three touchdowns in only nine combined passes, the Hoyas had no problem against an Osborne defense that has had trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone all year.
Marques Owens, Tripp Richardson, Malaki Taft and Brandon Godfrey all contributed to the Hoyas’ scoring effort.
For the Cardinals, running back Ben Agoruah was the team’s biggest offensive bright spot. The sophomore had 58 rushing yards on 25 carries. Despite the team being shutout, Osborne coach Russ Isham had some positives from his team’s performance and he is now focused on preparing for the next game.
“The kids played hard. We were probably outmatched,” Isham said. “They’re a pretty good football program but I’m very pleased with how hard our kids played. They played hard and they fought until the end.”
The Hoyas made their mark dominating in the trenches where they were able to create holes for runners and close gaps at the line of scrimmage on defense.
With the win, the Hoyas maintained their place atop the Region 6AAAAAA standings and go into their next matchup against Sequoyah confident and incredibly focused.
“The kids, they’ve stayed focused all year. We felt last year, at times, we weren’t focused,” Harrison coach Matt Dickmann said. “We had a really good team, but we felt like we didn’t finish the mission — that’s what we’re trying to do this year.”
With a roster that includes Division I talent on both sides of the ball, this season could be one of those with a memorable, deep playoff run for the undefeated Hoyas. Dickmann said he believes in his team and knows that, if it can stay focused, they can achieve those goals.
“We’re a lot more focused this year — a lot more disciplined. The kids have checked their ego(s) at the door and that’s what you’ve got to do when you have a lot of talent,” he said. ”They’ve done a super job of staying focused and we’re just taking it week by week. We’ve got two weeks to get a little healthier and prepare for Sequoyah.”
