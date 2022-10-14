MARIETTA – Alpharetta scored 11 touchdowns on 12 possessions and rolled up over 600 yards of total offense in its 70-21 victory over Lassiter in region 7AAAAAA play on Friday.
Raiders’ quarterback Ben Guthrie finished the night 19-for-27 for 404 yards and seven touchdowns.
Both teams scored on their first two possessions. Alpharetta scored first on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Guthrie to Ethan Barbour to go up 7-0, and the Trojans (3-4, 1-2) responded with a 1-yard touchdown run by Bryson Harrison to even the score.
Guthrie connected with Barbour again on the next drive for a 7-yard touchdown to take the lead back 14-7 early in the second quarter. Harrison got his second touchdown on the ground on the next drive with a 56-yard run to tie the game at 14 all.
Harrison finished the game going 9-for-12 with 85 yards passing as well as having 105 yards on the ground with two touchdowns.
“It's disappointing,” coach Sean Thom said. “I thought we started fast. We were score for score. Offensively, I was pleased with what we were doing. Defensively, we gotta get it fixed. We got to quit giving up touchdowns and the explosive play.”
From there, Alpharetta took control of the game. The Raiders scored 21 unanswered points after that to go into the half with a 35-14 lead.
Alpharetta continued the scoring in the second half with a 52-yard touchdown pass from Guthrie to Jake Gil. The Raiders scored on their next two possessions with two more touchdown passes from Guthrie to go up 55-14 late in the third quarter.
Lassiter got back on the board after that with a 5-yard touchdown run from Samuel Gadsden to make it a 55-21 game early in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders closed out the rest of the fourth quarter with two more touchdown passes, this time from backup quarterback Landon Walker for the final margin.
Lassiter will hit the road to take on Pope in region play next week. The Trojans currently are tied for the fourth spot in the region with Sprayberry.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.