Game: Denmark (6-4) at North Cobb (8-2), Saturday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: North Cobb 35, Denmark 21
North Cobb enters the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs after winning a third straight region title and will host Denmark in a first-round matchup at Emery Sewell Stadium.
The Warriors have won six straight after starting the season 2-2. Quarterback Malachi Singleton was expected to play a big role in North Cobb’s success this year, but a foot injury derailed the senior’s season, tasking Warriors coach Shane Queen to find a different way to keep his team’s state title hopes intact.
Queen didn’t have far to look down the depth chart to find Singleton’s replacement as Nick Grimstead stepped into the role and North Cobb hasn’t missed a beat since his insertion. Grimstead took over after a Week 2 loss at Buford, and as his role continued to evolve throughout the season, North Cobb rarely faltered, going 7-1 overall since he took over while dominating the majority of opponents along the way.
“(Grimstead’s) only a sophomore, but he’s stepped in and played above and beyond his years,” Queen said. “He’s gotten better and better every game and he’s thrown for about 1,200 to 1,300 yards and he averages about six yards per carry.
“He’s stepped right in where Malachi left off and we haven’t missed a beat. He’s making better decisions and limiting mistakes and the experience is really benefiting him. I’m really excited for him and his future.”
The true test of how far Grimstead has evolved will be seen in the playoffs. There was always another game during the regular season to see improvement. That luxury, however, isn’t available in the playoffs where a loss ends the team’s season.
Queen believes Grimstead is ready for the postseason and isn’t worried at all that the moment will be too big for him.
“He’s already played in big games against some big teams,” Queen said. “Marietta, Northside-Warner Robins, Milton, Walton, Kennesaw Mountain… all of those games prepared him for this moment. Those were top 10 teams and he did a good job against them. So, he’s not a sophomore anymore going into the playoffs. He’s playing like an upperclassman in every game so far.”
Grimstead will benefit heavily from the experiences he’s getting moving forward. He’s also benefiting due to the types of teams North Cobb routinely puts on its schedule.
“Anytime you play against the caliber of teams we play, you’re bound to get better,” Queen said. “He played an SEC-type schedule as a sophomore and played well with only one turnover. He’s taking care of the football and our defense and special teams units are taking care of their business and supporting him. I expect that to continue going into the playoffs.”
Denmark is making its fourth straight playoff appearance in its fifth season as a varsity program. The Danes won the Region 6AAAAAAA title a year ago and have some momentum entering the playoffs after winning their regular season finale last week.
“All three of Denmark’s region losses were by a touchdown or less, so if a couple of plays had gone their way they could be undefeated,” Queen said. “They have a linebacker (Dee Crayton) committed to Clemson and a tackle (Shamurad Umarov) heading to Tennessee. Their quarterback (Kohl Yearwood) is one of the best I’ve seen on film. They have solid players and we’ll have to match the intensity of their defense to be successful. They’re going to be a tough first round matchup.”
