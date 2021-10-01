ALPHARETTA — Mount Paran Christian used a big rushing performance from Sam Griffith-Tesch to end a three-game losing streak with a 21-14 victory over King’s Ridge Christian on Friday at Van Sant Stadium.
The senior running back came through with a career-high 299 yards on 35 carries and two touchdowns, including one for 80 yards on the first play of the game.
“It’s one of the best individual performances that I’ve seen from a running back,” Mount Paran Christian coach Mitch Jordan said. “Sam is just a tough kid. He’s a wrestler and he runs hard and he’s a very humble young man. The offensive line just opened up holes. He just does what you ask him to do and that’s one of the more memorable performances I’ve seen in 20 years.”
For Griffith-Tesch, it was a good night for his team as well as himself.
“We came off a tough loss last week (20-13 to Commerce) and we had a great week of practice, so I think we were just really motivated,” Griffith-Tesch said. “My (offensive) line is great – they just led the way for me. I just had a big game, broke a couple of big (runs).”
It was a crucial victory for a Mount Paran (3-3) team that had lost its last three games in a row after winning its first two, especially as it gets ready to begin its Region 7A Private schedule.
“I thought we played well last week and King’s Ridge, they have battled everybody that they’ve played and they have a great senior class and great athletes. So we’ve told the kids that every game is going to be a battle. It was a good win and they’re hard to come by, so we’re going to enjoy this one and hopefully we’re healthy and we’ll get a couple of guys back for the region play coming up next week.”
Mount Paran wasted no time to get on the scoreboard as Griffith-Tesch broke open for his 80-yard run to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead with 11:48 remaining in the first half.
King's Ridge came back to score on the next series as Ethan Joseph's 32-yard run took the ball to the Mount Paran 1-yard line and set up Charlie Jones' 1-yard touchdown run with 8:02 left to tie the game at 7-all.
Mount Paran answered with a 12-play, 64-yard drive that concluded with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Gray to Lincoln Broadnax to put the Eagles back ahead 14-7 with 1:26 to go in the first quarter.
The Eagles began the second half the same way the first half started -- with a touchdown -- as Griffith-Tesch scored on a 14-yard run with 9:51 remaining in the third quarter to make it 21-7.
King’s Ridge (2-3) would narrow the gap to 21-14 at the end with an 8-yard touchdown run by Jones at the 8:15 mark of the fourth quarter.
