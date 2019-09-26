Game: Chattahoochee (1-3) at Pope (2-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last Year: Pope 42, Chattahoochee 35
All-time series: Chattahoochee leads 6-4
Prediction: Pope 24, Chattahoochee 17
After a heartbreaking, last second loss to Alpharetta Friday night, Pope will look to rebound this week and keep its record above .500 when it hosts Chattahoochee.
Last week, Pope led by two touchdowns with less than eight minutes to go in the game. The Greyhounds allowed Alpharetta to score 17 straight and steal a 24-21 win.
“We felt like we shot ourselves in the foot and gave it away,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “We pretty much led the whole game and had a 21-7 lead with about eight minutes left and just couldn’t finish it out. Too many mistakes and they did a good job of capitalizing and wound up pulling out a win.”
A missed field goal and a pair of bad punts, the last of which set Alpharetta up with a short field to navigate before its game-winning field goal, came back to haunt Pope. Now the Greyhounds have to make sure last Friday’s game doesn’t carry over into this week
Griffin gave his team Monday off to clear their heads and Tuesday, they were back to work.
“It showed a bit (Tuesday),” Griffin said. “I think the guys were still thinking about what happened Friday night and questioning how it happened. After practice we talked. The thing about football is Friday happened, we can’t do anything about it, we can’t change it, we’ve just got to move on.”
Moving on means focusing on Chattahoochee, whose athleticism and rushing attack are the two elements that worry the Pope coaching staff the most.
“They’ve got some good athletes,” Griffin said. “They’ve got a really good running back, so we’re focusing on him, to keep him contained. Their quarterback is an athletic quarterback, so we have to try and keep him in the pocket throwing the ball rather than getting out and scrambling.”
Running back Tyran McCoy leads the team with 221 yards on the ground. Quarterback Jaylen Smith isn’t far behind with 167 yards rushing on the season and a pair of touchdowns. He’s also only thrown one interception to seven touchdowns in four games while passing for 663 yards.
Defensively, Chatahoochee also features a strong secondary, increasing the already heavy emphasis Pope will put on its own rushing attack when it has the ball. That attack took a hit early this week when Joe Stellmach, Pope’s leading rusher and the 6th leading rusher in Cobb County so far this season, went down with an undisclosed injury.
Should Stellmach be unable to play Friday, look for Pope to turn to other playmakers like Jasper Merriman, who has rushed for 133 yards this year while sharing the backfield with Stellmach, to pick up the slack.
“He’s a different type of back,” Griffin said. “Joe’s more of our power back and Jasper is our elusive, speed guy. We’ve got him and Bo Hosack, who is a Joe-type (power) running back. It’s going to be difficult to replace Joe but we’ve got guys that are capable, they just have to get used to it.”
Griffin also mentioned a pair of prominent defensive players, Paris Cameron and Cade Payne, as possible pieces who could see increased time on offense if the need arises. One way or another, amid the avalanche of adversity that has hit the program in the last several days, Pope is keeping its focus mainly on bettering itself and moving past the bad memory of last Friday.
“Coming out of a loss like Friday, it’s really more about us than it is our opponent,” Griffin said. “We’re trying to focus on getting over that hump and getting over what happened.”
