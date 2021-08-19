Game: Villa Rica (0-0) at Pope (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Pope 41, Villa Rica 7 (Sept. 9, 2011)
All-time series: Pope leads 2-0
Prediction: Pope 20, Villa Rica 13
While there are still a few unknowns, Pope’s depth chart has begun to shape up going into its season opener at home against Villa Rica.
“That first game always makes you nervous, but we’ll see if we’re ready,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said.
The primary concern during the preseason was filling the multiple voids on offense. After scrimmaging Forsyth Central last week, the Greyhounds are getting answers.
Junior Patrick Lowe is expected to be the starting quarterback. Lowe, known for his presence in the pocket, was in competition with dual threat freshman Kaeden Gilstrap for the position. Lowe is coming off a solid outing against Forsyth Central with his highlight being a 70-yard touchdown run.
Joel Brock, Sosuke Watanabe and Logan Rapp are three of Lowe’s options at wide receivers. Brock got playing time last season as Jasper Merriman’s backup.
Phil Sims is tabbed to be the starter at running back knowing he has big shoes to fill with Joe Stellmach now at Air Force.
If there is a silver lining in the young offense, its having three returning linemen in Brian Baumann, Patrick Astorga and Dax Heinrich.
“It will be one of those games where we will be nervous on our first couple of drives before we settle in,” Griffin said. “We’re going to have to rely on defense early until the offense gets its stride.”
Pope’s defense is obviously its strength with seven starters returning. The Greyhounds expect to be experienced at the front seven led by nose guard Cheikh Koita, defensive end Luke Brunson along with linebackers Adam Jump and Bo Hosack.
“The kids will need to stay disciplined and eliminate the big plays early,” Griffin said. “The first game of the year is usually a momentum game.”
