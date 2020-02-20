Greg Harris was named the linebackers coach at Kennesaw State on Wednesday.
Harris joins the Owls' staff after spending the last five years at Division II North Greenville.
“Greg brings a wealth of experience to our program and will fit in perfectly with our defensive staff,” Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said in a release. “His vast knowledge of the game and experience as a coordinator will be a great fit to complement our staff, and I look forward to the energy and enthusiasm he will bring.”
Harris' hiring comes two days after Kennesaw State promoted safeties coach Danny Verpaele to serve as the team's defensive coordinator. Harris will be taking over the linebacker coaching duties from former coordinator Blake Harrell, who left for East Carolina.
Harris has extensive experience on the defensive side of the ball, which includes eight years at VMI.
"My family and I are excited about the opportunity to join Kennesaw State and this football program,” Harris said in the release. “I hope to help build on the culture that has been established here -- Effort, Attitude and Toughness. I have always admired KSU football, having both watched them and coached against them. I've been impressed with how coach Bohannon has built the program from the ground up, and I'm thankful for the chance to be a part of this staff."
With Harris on the opposing sideline, Kennesaw State narrowly beat North Greenville 38-34 in 2017. The Owls did not take their final lead until a rushing touchdown by quarterback Chandler Burks with 16 seconds to play.
Last season, Harris coached Division II All-American and 2019 Gulf South Conference Defensive Player of the year Chauncey Haney, who led the Gulf South with 9.5 sacks and 16.0 tackles for loss.
North Greenville allowed 357.8 yards per game.
Harris spent the first eight years of his coaching career at VMI, including the final two seasons as the defensive coordinator. During his tenure in Lexington, he mentored five all-conference selections.
Harris is a 1996 graduate of VMI, where he was a four-year letter-winner and three-year starter at tight end. He caught 47 passes for 431 yards and three touchdowns during his career, serving as a team captain in 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.