The 2019 home opener did not begin the way that the South Forsyth Head Coach Jeff Arnette would have preferred.
The War Eagles began their season with a pair of bad snaps, a three-and-out, and a 68-yard-run on Sprayberry’s first play from scrimmage that led to an early 3-0 deficit.
The response from his team, however, was what he prefers.
The War Eagles marched 88 yards on 10 plays, with a Tre Green touchdown run capping off the first of what would be four lead changes in just the first half alone.
Three quarters later, with each team nabbing a pair of takeaways and Green scoring three more times for the War Eagles, the South Forsyth defense lined up for a final time across Sprayberry quarterback Kyle Brown and looked to cement what now was a 34-20 lead. A fifth sack ended the game.
“Sprayberry has a good football team, and they came to play,” Arnette said. “They caused us some problems tonight. We made a few adjustments and it got better, but their run game caused us some problems.”
The “problems” came largely in the form of Sprayberry running back Damarion Owens, who in addition to the opening 68-yard-run, gashed the South defense to the tune of 15 carries for 190 yards.
In addition to Owens, the Sprayberry receivers showcased superior speed throughout the night, repeatedly finding large gains and twice leading to quick touchdown passes for Brown, who finished his night with 165 yards in the air.
The South defense adjusted, holding the Jackets to a scoreless third quarter, and forcing two second-half takeaways.
“We played much better defensively in the third quarter,” Arnette said. “Coach Walker and the defense really made some adjustments and shut them down in the third.”
Offensively, the War Eagles threw their own wrinkles at the visiting Jackets, giving equal playing time under center to sophomore Kyle Durham and senior Joe Slott.
Despite completing a 59-yard touchdown pass to Colby Cruz, Durham struggled with accuracy for the majority of the night, throwing a pair of interceptions. The sophomore did manage to showcase his supreme athleticism, rushing for 46 yards on six carries, several of which came while scrambling under pressure.
“I think you saw Durham’s legs tonight,” Arnette said on the sophmore’s performance.
Slott settled down and finished his night with nine completions for 138 yards.
“As long as those two are playing well, we’ll see how it pans out,” Arnette said in reference to his continuing reluctance to name a single starter.
The War Eagles remained committed to the run as Green finished with 162 yards on 29 carries and all four of the South touchdowns, including a 41-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.